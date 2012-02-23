版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 02:55 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises USI Holdings outlook to positive

Feb 23 - Overview	
     -- We expect continued improvements in USI's operating and financial 	
performance.	
     -- We have revised our outlook on USI to positive from stable and 	
affirmed our 'B-' counterparty credit rating.	
     -- We are raising our senior secured rating on USI to 'B' from 'B-', 	
reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation at the company.	
    	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 	
counterparty credit rating on USI Holdings Corp. and revised the outlook to 	
positive from stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on 	
USI's existing senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $550 	
million senior secured term loan B, a $100 million senior secured incremental 	
term loan A, and a $100 million revolving credit facility, to '2' from '3', 	
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default. As a result, Standard & Poor's raised its 	
ratings on these loans to 'B' (one notch higher than the 'B-' counterparty 	
credit rating on the company) from 'B-', in accordance with our notching 	
criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. We also affirmed the '6' recovery 	
rating and 'CCC' issue-level rating on USI's unsecured credit facilities, 	
which consist of senior floating-rate notes and senior subordinated notes, 	
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to positive is based on our expectation that USI is in a 	
position to display tangible organic revenue improvements and earnings 	
momentum over the coming year. We believe this improvement will stem from a 	
combination of realized benefits from structural improvements in the company's 	
sales tactics and operational platforms that the company has undertaken over 	
the past three years as well as stabilized rates and exposures in both the 	
company's property/casualty (P/C) and employee benefits markets. In 2011, the 	
company already began to show improvement. For the first time since 2007, the 	
company reversed its negative organic growth to flat for the first nine months 	
of 2011, partly because of favorable new business and retention trends. In 	
addition, the company displayed modest credit metrics improvement, with 	
adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of 2.3x for the first nine months of 	
2011 (from 1.8x in 2010) and debt to EBITDA of 6.4x as of Sept. 30, 2011 (from 	
7.2x in 2010). 	
	
We raised the ratings on USI's senior secured credit facilities based on our 	
reevaluation of the company's enterprise value in our simulated default 	
scenario. We have increased our EBITDA multiple to value the company because 	
of our belief that stabilizing insurance pricing and economic fundamentals 	
will benefit USI's market valuation if the company were to reorganize. 	
	
The counterparty credit rating on USI reflects its limited financial 	
flexibility because of a highly levered capital structure; a low quality 	
balance sheet with negative tangible net worth; and operating performance 	
that, although improving, has historically lagged peers' and has been hurt by 	
frequent extraordinary charges. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are USI's 	
earnings diversification, encompassing product placement through its P/C, 	
employee benefits, and specialized benefits divisions. Moreover, USI benefits 	
from an enhanced competitive position through the company's national 	
expansion, primarily from acquisitions. Lastly, the company's strategy of 	
emphasizing organic growth and improving operating efficiencies has begun to 	
enhance results.  	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. We believe that with its business initiatives over 	
the past three years, USI has positioned itself to begin to display tangible 	
organic revenue improvements and earnings growth. We expect USI's organic 	
revenue in 2012 to be modestly positive (low single digits) as a result of 	
favorable new business and retention trends because of the company's strategic 	
initiatives and producer investments, and supplemented by a neutral to 	
positive impact from rate and exposure trends in the company's markets. 	
Further, we expect that the company's EBITDA margins (excluding earnout 	
payments) will continue to exceed 25% and that the company will demonstrate 	
margin improvement as it continues to focus on synergies and expense savings. 	
EBITDA coverage likely will be 2x or higher because of earnings growth as well 	
as lower weighted average interest payments (resulting from a more favorable 	
interest rate hedging agreement the company entered during the third quarter 	
of 2011). Further, we expect debt to adjusted trailing-12-months EBITDA of 	
approximately 6.5x (flat from 2011) as relatively high earnout payments in 	
2012 mitigate earnings growth. However, excluding expected earnout payments, 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA should continue to show improvement at below 6x for 	
2012. Finally, we expect USI to have positive cash flow, and we believe that 	
it will be able to meet its restrictive covenants in the near to medium term.	
	
We would consider raising the rating over the next 12 months if the company 	
continues to display favorable operating and financial performance traction in 	
2012. The company could demonstrate this by posting positive organic revenue 	
growth as a result of favorable new business and retention trends and sound 	
market fundamentals; and EBITDA growth through sustained margin improvements, 	
fewer recurring charges, and selective strategic acquisitions. Credit metrics 	
of EBITDA coverage above 2x and debt to adjusted EBITDA (excluding expected 	
earnout payments) below 6x that we believe are sustainable would also likely 	
be needed in order for us to consider raising the rating. Alternatively, we 	
could lower the ratings if the company's revenue and profitability fall short 	
of our expectations because of the unsuccessful execution of recent strategic 	
initiatives, a negative market impact, or more aggressive financial 	
management. Covenant cushion at less than 10%, weak liquidity, or debt 	
leverage above 8x would also precipitate a likely downgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative-Grade Companies In The 	
Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008	
     -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
USI Holdings Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--	
	
Affirmed	
	
USI Holdings Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  	
 Subordinated	
  Local Currency                        CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
USI Holdings Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B-	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  3	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐