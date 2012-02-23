TEXT-S&P revises USI Holdings outlook to positive

Feb 23 - Overview -- We expect continued improvements in USI's operating and financial performance. -- We have revised our outlook on USI to positive from stable and affirmed our 'B-' counterparty credit rating. -- We are raising our senior secured rating on USI to 'B' from 'B-', reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation at the company. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' counterparty credit rating on USI Holdings Corp. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on USI's existing senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $550 million senior secured term loan B, a $100 million senior secured incremental term loan A, and a $100 million revolving credit facility, to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. As a result, Standard & Poor's raised its ratings on these loans to 'B' (one notch higher than the 'B-' counterparty credit rating on the company) from 'B-', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. We also affirmed the '6' recovery rating and 'CCC' issue-level rating on USI's unsecured credit facilities, which consist of senior floating-rate notes and senior subordinated notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision to positive is based on our expectation that USI is in a position to display tangible organic revenue improvements and earnings momentum over the coming year. We believe this improvement will stem from a combination of realized benefits from structural improvements in the company's sales tactics and operational platforms that the company has undertaken over the past three years as well as stabilized rates and exposures in both the company's property/casualty (P/C) and employee benefits markets. In 2011, the company already began to show improvement. For the first time since 2007, the company reversed its negative organic growth to flat for the first nine months of 2011, partly because of favorable new business and retention trends. In addition, the company displayed modest credit metrics improvement, with adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of 2.3x for the first nine months of 2011 (from 1.8x in 2010) and debt to EBITDA of 6.4x as of Sept. 30, 2011 (from 7.2x in 2010). We raised the ratings on USI's senior secured credit facilities based on our reevaluation of the company's enterprise value in our simulated default scenario. We have increased our EBITDA multiple to value the company because of our belief that stabilizing insurance pricing and economic fundamentals will benefit USI's market valuation if the company were to reorganize. The counterparty credit rating on USI reflects its limited financial flexibility because of a highly levered capital structure; a low quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth; and operating performance that, although improving, has historically lagged peers' and has been hurt by frequent extraordinary charges. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are USI's earnings diversification, encompassing product placement through its P/C, employee benefits, and specialized benefits divisions. Moreover, USI benefits from an enhanced competitive position through the company's national expansion, primarily from acquisitions. Lastly, the company's strategy of emphasizing organic growth and improving operating efficiencies has begun to enhance results. Outlook The outlook is positive. We believe that with its business initiatives over the past three years, USI has positioned itself to begin to display tangible organic revenue improvements and earnings growth. We expect USI's organic revenue in 2012 to be modestly positive (low single digits) as a result of favorable new business and retention trends because of the company's strategic initiatives and producer investments, and supplemented by a neutral to positive impact from rate and exposure trends in the company's markets. Further, we expect that the company's EBITDA margins (excluding earnout payments) will continue to exceed 25% and that the company will demonstrate margin improvement as it continues to focus on synergies and expense savings. EBITDA coverage likely will be 2x or higher because of earnings growth as well as lower weighted average interest payments (resulting from a more favorable interest rate hedging agreement the company entered during the third quarter of 2011). Further, we expect debt to adjusted trailing-12-months EBITDA of approximately 6.5x (flat from 2011) as relatively high earnout payments in 2012 mitigate earnings growth. However, excluding expected earnout payments, adjusted debt to EBITDA should continue to show improvement at below 6x for 2012. Finally, we expect USI to have positive cash flow, and we believe that it will be able to meet its restrictive covenants in the near to medium term. We would consider raising the rating over the next 12 months if the company continues to display favorable operating and financial performance traction in 2012. The company could demonstrate this by posting positive organic revenue growth as a result of favorable new business and retention trends and sound market fundamentals; and EBITDA growth through sustained margin improvements, fewer recurring charges, and selective strategic acquisitions. Credit metrics of EBITDA coverage above 2x and debt to adjusted EBITDA (excluding expected earnout payments) below 6x that we believe are sustainable would also likely be needed in order for us to consider raising the rating. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company's revenue and profitability fall short of our expectations because of the unsuccessful execution of recent strategic initiatives, a negative market impact, or more aggressive financial management. Covenant cushion at less than 10%, weak liquidity, or debt leverage above 8x would also precipitate a likely downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative-Grade Companies In The Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008 -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From USI Holdings Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- Affirmed USI Holdings Corp. Senior Unsecured Local Currency CCC Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated Local Currency CCC Recovery Rating 6 Upgraded To From USI Holdings Corp. Senior Secured B B- Recovery Rating 2 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.