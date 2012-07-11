TEXT-Fitch downgrades MSCI 2004-TOP13

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of Morgan Stanley
Capital I Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series
2004-TOP13. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch losses attributed to updated
valuations of specially serviced loans as well as performing loans with
performance declines. Fitch modeled losses of 3.48% of the original pool
(including losses of 0.3% incurred to date). The Negative Rating Outlooks
reflect the underperformance of the largest loans of concern.
As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
was $778.5 million, down from $1.2 billion at issuance. There are 16 defeased
loans (11% of the pool balance). There are cumulative interest shortfalls
currently affecting the non-rated class P. There are currently three specially
serviced loans (1.1%) in the pool.
The largest Fitch Loan of Concern is the U.S. Bank Tower loan (8.4%), which is
collateralized by an office building located in Los Angeles, CA. Occupancy
decreased to 55% as of September 2011 compared to 90.5% at issuance. This was
due to the turnover of the two largest tenants at the property (combined 38% of
NRA) in 2009 and 2010. The most recent reported debt service coverage ratio
(DSCR) is 1.07x. The loan remains current and is with the master servicer. Fitch
expects the loan may default at its July 2013 loan maturity, although any losses
may be mitigated by the high quality asset and lower leveraged loan.
The second largest Loan of Concern is a seven multifamily portfolio (1.6% of the
pool, 116 units total) located in the Allston-Brighton and South End sections of
the Boston MSA. The majority of the tenants are students and the anticipated
September occupancy is 100%. However, the 2011 NOI was 69% below what was
originally underwritten at issuance, with a DSCR of 0.39x. The loan remains
current and is with the master servicer. The loan matures in October 2018.
Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated:
--$9.1 million class H to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$9.1 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 70%;
--$3 million class O to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%.
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$46.1 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$589.2 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$31.8 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12.1 million class C at 'AAAsf''; Outlook Stable;
--$24.2 million class D at 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$12.1 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$9.1 million class F at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$10.6 million class G at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$3 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$3 million class L at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$3 million class M at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$4.5 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%.
Fitch does not rate class P. Classes A-1, A-2 have paid in full. Fitch
previously withdrew the rating on classes X-1 and X-2.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing fixed rate U.S. CMBS is
available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S.
Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
