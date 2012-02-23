TEXT-S&P raises FoxCo Acquisition rating to 'B+'

Feb 23 - Overview
-- Performance has been solid at U.S. TV broadcaster operating FoxCo, and
we expect credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012, a presidential
election year.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from
'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage
could decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit ratings on Fort Wright, Ky.-based TV broadcaster FoxCo Acquisition LLC
and operating subsidiary FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC (which we analyze on a
consolidated basis) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on FoxCo Acquisition Sub
LLC's senior secured credit facilities to '1', indicating our expectation of
very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on
the debt was raised to 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit
rating) from 'B+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery
rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects less senior secured debt
at default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which
results in a higher estimated recovery.
We also raised the issue-level rating on FoxCo Acquisition Sub's senior
unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+' in conjunction with the raising of the
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects FoxCo's stable operating performance in 2011 despite much
lower political advertising revenue. The upgrade also reflects our expectation
that the company will be able to reduce debt to average trailing-eight-quarter
EBITDA to less than 5x in 2012.
The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that mid-single-digit
percentage core revenue growth and healthy political advertising revenue will
lead to an improvement in discretionary cash flow and credit metrics in 2012.
We consider the company's business risk profile "fair," (as per our criteria),
based on its portfolio of TV stations in mostly top-50 markets and an EBITDA
margin comparable to its peers'. This represents a reassessment of our
previous view of the business risk profile as "weak," based on our analysis of
FoxCo's position relative to peers. Although FoxCo's lease-adjusted debt to
average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA is very high, at 5.9x as of Sept. 30,
2011, we expect it to moderate below 5x in 2012, which underpins our view that
the company's financial risk is "aggressive."
All but one of FoxCo's stations are affiliated with the Fox network; this
leaves the company vulnerable to any declines in the network's audience
ratings. Additional risks include TV broadcasting's mature growth prospects,
and intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional
and nontraditional media. FoxCo's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to
economic downturns and election cycles. The company's Fox-affiliated and
CBS-affiliated stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 morning and late news
ranking, which is important to the stations' profitability and to its ability
to attract political advertising. Although the company's EBITDA margin lags
that of its more efficient peers, at 34% it is still very healthy and in line
with that of its overall peer group.
Under our base case scenario, we expect FoxCo's 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth
to be in the low-double-digit and low- to mid-20% area, respectively,
reflecting a return of significant political advertising in a presidential
election year. We project the company's core revenue to be relatively flat in
2012, with weak low-single-digit growth in local advertising and flat to
slightly lower national advertising revenue. We expect that growth in
high-margin political and retransmission revenues will more than offset
low-single-digit growth in operating expenses. Based on these assumptions, we
expect the EBITDA margin to expand by up to 400 basis points in 2012.
In the third quarter, FoxCo's operating performance was better than our
base-case expectations for 2011. Revenue and EBITDA declined 2% and 5%,
respectively, with a decline in political advertising more than offsetting 3%
core revenue growth. The EBITDA margin increased by more than 100 basis points
over the past year, to 34%, in line with peers'. The margin expansion was
largely because on an increase in high-margin retransmission and political
advertising revenue.
FoxCo's adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 5.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011, from
6.3x in the same period last year, largely because of higher EBITDA and modest
debt repayment. The company's ratio of debt to average trailing-eight-quarter
EBITDA remains high, at 5.9x as of the same period. When factoring in the
company's November 2011 repayment of $25 million of term loan debt,
lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA improves
slightly, to 5.7x. Although this ratio is higher than the 4x to 5x that
Standard & Poor's associates with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, we
expect it to moderate to below 5x in 2012.
FoxCo's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2011 improved to 1.9x, from 1.5x a year earlier, because of EBITDA
growth and lower interest expense following the company's March 2011
amendment. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to increase further in 2012,
to the high-2x area, because of an increase in political revenue and slightly
lower interest expense. FoxCo has manageable working capital and capital
spending needs. We expect the company to convert about 35% to 40% of EBITDA
into discretionary cash flow in 2012.
Liquidity
FoxCo has adequate liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12
to 18 months. Our assessment of FoxCo's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18
months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
15% to 20%.
-- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance
even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.
-- FoxCo has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment.
FoxCo's liquidity sources were limited to small cash balances of $32 million
as of Sept. 30, 2011, and an unused $50 million revolving credit facility due
2014. Following the end of the quarter, the company used cash to prepay $25
million of its term loan. We expect the company to generate about $65 million
to $75 million of funds from operations in 2012. Expected uses of liquidity
include working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to
$15 million per year combined. Based on these expectations, we believe the
company will generate discretionary cash flow of about $50 million to $60
million in 2012.
The credit facilities contain financial covenants, which include first-lien
leverage, interest coverage, and capital expenditure requirements. As of Sept.
30, 2011, the company had a 56% cushion against its 5.75x first-lien leverage
covenant. The company's loan agreement calculates covenants using average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe FoxCo should be able to maintain an
adequate cushion of compliance with tightening covenants over the intermediate
term, providing the company with full access to its revolving credit facility.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage could
decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. We
could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce debt to average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining
an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely
involve the company growing core revenue at a low-single-digit rate,
generating about $30 million in political revenue, and improving its EBITDA
margin by about 400 basis points in 2012. We could lower the rating if
debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a near-term
return to less than 6x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
FoxCo Acquisition LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB B+
Recovery Rating 1 2
Senior Unsecured B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
S&P Raises FoxCo Acquisition Rating To 'B+'; Outlook Stable