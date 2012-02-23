版本:
TEXT-S&P raises FoxCo Acquisition rating to 'B+'

Feb 23 - Overview	
     -- Performance has been solid at U.S. TV broadcaster operating FoxCo, and 	
we expect credit metrics will continue to improve in 2012, a presidential 	
election year.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 	
'B'. The rating outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage 	
could decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit ratings on Fort Wright, Ky.-based TV broadcaster FoxCo Acquisition LLC 	
and operating subsidiary FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC (which we analyze on a 	
consolidated basis) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on  FoxCo Acquisition Sub 	
LLC's senior secured credit facilities to '1', indicating our expectation of 	
very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default, from '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation). The issue-level rating on 	
the debt was raised to 'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit 	
rating) from 'B+', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery 	
rating. The revision of the recovery rating reflects less senior secured debt 	
at default than we used in our previous simulated default scenario, which 	
results in a higher estimated recovery. 	
	
We also raised the issue-level rating on FoxCo Acquisition Sub's senior 	
unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+' in conjunction with the raising of the 	
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at 	
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for 	
noteholders in the event of a payment default.	
	

Rationale	
The upgrade reflects FoxCo's stable operating performance in 2011 despite much 	
lower political advertising revenue. The upgrade also reflects our expectation 	
that the company will be able to reduce debt to average trailing-eight-quarter 	
EBITDA to less than 5x in 2012.	
	
The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that mid-single-digit 	
percentage core revenue growth and healthy political advertising revenue will 	
lead to an improvement in discretionary cash flow and credit metrics in 2012. 	
We consider the company's business risk profile "fair," (as per our criteria), 	
based on its portfolio of TV stations in mostly top-50 markets and an EBITDA 	
margin comparable to its peers'. This represents a reassessment of our 	
previous view of the business risk profile as "weak," based on our analysis of 	
FoxCo's position relative to peers. Although FoxCo's lease-adjusted debt to 	
average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA is very high, at 5.9x as of Sept. 30, 	
2011, we expect it to moderate below 5x in 2012, which underpins our view that 	
the company's financial risk is "aggressive." 	
	
All but one of FoxCo's stations are affiliated with the Fox network; this 	
leaves the company vulnerable to any declines in the network's audience 	
ratings. Additional risks include TV broadcasting's mature growth prospects, 	
and intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional 	
and nontraditional media. FoxCo's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to 	
economic downturns and election cycles. The company's Fox-affiliated and 	
CBS-affiliated stations have either a No. 1 or No. 2 morning and late news 	
ranking, which is important to the stations' profitability and to its ability 	
to attract political advertising. Although the company's EBITDA margin lags 	
that of its more efficient peers, at 34% it is still very healthy and in line 	
with that of its overall peer group.	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect FoxCo's 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth 	
to be in the low-double-digit and low- to mid-20% area, respectively, 	
reflecting a return of significant political advertising in a presidential 	
election year. We project the company's core revenue to be relatively flat in 	
2012, with weak low-single-digit growth in local advertising and flat to 	
slightly lower national advertising revenue. We expect that growth in 	
high-margin political and retransmission revenues will more than offset 	
low-single-digit growth in operating expenses. Based on these assumptions, we 	
expect the EBITDA margin to expand by up to 400 basis points in 2012.	
	
In the third quarter, FoxCo's operating performance was better than our 	
base-case expectations for 2011. Revenue and EBITDA declined 2% and 5%, 	
respectively, with a decline in political advertising more than offsetting 3% 	
core revenue growth. The EBITDA margin increased by more than 100 basis points 	
over the past year, to 34%, in line with peers'. The margin expansion was 	
largely because on an increase in high-margin retransmission and political 	
advertising revenue.	
	
FoxCo's adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 5.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011, from 	
6.3x in the same period last year, largely because of higher EBITDA and modest 	
debt repayment. The company's ratio of debt to average trailing-eight-quarter 	
EBITDA remains high, at 5.9x as of the same period. When factoring in the 	
company's November 2011 repayment of $25 million of term loan debt, 	
lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA improves 	
slightly, to 5.7x. Although this ratio is higher than the 4x to 5x that 	
Standard & Poor's associates with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, we 	
expect it to moderate to below 5x in 2012. 	
	
FoxCo's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011 improved to 1.9x, from 1.5x a year earlier, because of EBITDA 	
growth and lower interest expense following the company's March 2011 	
amendment. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to increase further in 2012, 	
to the high-2x area, because of an increase in political revenue and slightly 	
lower interest expense. FoxCo has manageable working capital and capital 	
spending needs. We expect the company to convert about 35% to 40% of EBITDA 	
into discretionary cash flow in 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
FoxCo has adequate liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 	
to 18 months. Our assessment of FoxCo's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 	
months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 	
15% to 20%.	
     -- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance 	
even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need 	
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.	
     -- FoxCo has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment.	
	
FoxCo's liquidity sources were limited to small cash balances of $32 million 	
as of Sept. 30, 2011, and an unused $50 million revolving credit facility due 	
2014. Following the end of the quarter, the company used cash to prepay $25 	
million of its term loan. We expect the company to generate about $65 million 	
to $75 million of funds from operations in 2012. Expected uses of liquidity 	
include working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to 	
$15 million per year combined. Based on these expectations, we believe the 	
company will generate discretionary cash flow of about $50 million to $60 	
million in 2012.	
	
The credit facilities contain financial covenants, which include first-lien 	
leverage, interest coverage, and capital expenditure requirements. As of Sept. 	
30, 2011, the company had a 56% cushion against its 5.75x first-lien leverage 	
covenant. The company's loan agreement calculates covenants using average 	
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe FoxCo should be able to maintain an 	
adequate cushion of compliance with tightening covenants over the intermediate 	
term, providing the company with full access to its revolving credit facility.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo's leverage could 	
decline further in 2012 through EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. We 	
could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce debt to average 	
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining 	
an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely 	
involve the company growing core revenue at a low-single-digit rate, 	
generating about $30 million in political revenue, and improving its EBITDA 	
margin by about 400 basis points in 2012. We could lower the rating if 	
debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to average 	
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a near-term 	
return to less than 6x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                             To              From	
FoxCo Acquisition LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating     B+/Stable/--    B/Stable/--	
	
FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating     B+/Stable/--    B/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured              BB              B+	
   Recovery Rating           1               2	
 Senior Unsecured            B-              CCC+	
   Recovery Rating           6               6	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
