TEX-S&P cuts 16 Banco Santander LOC-supported rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 16
bond issues that are supported by Banco Santander S.A.'s (SAN.MC) confirming letters
of credit (LOCs) to 'AA-/A-1+' from
'AA/A-1+' (see list).
The long-term components of our ratings on the bonds are based on the higher
of our long-term issuer credit ratings on Sovereign Bank ('A'), the fronting
LOC provider, and Banco Santander S.A. ('AA-'), the confirming LOC provider
(collectively, the LOC providers) and address full and timely payments of
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option.
The short-term components of our ratings are based on the higher of our
short-term issuer credit ratings on Sovereign Bank ('A-1') and Banco Santander
S.A. ('A-1+') and address full and timely payments of interest and principal
when the bondholders have exercised the put option.
Today's rating actions reflect the Oct. 11, 2011, lowering of our long-term
issuer credit rating on Banco Santander S.A. to 'AA-' from 'AA'.
In view of the bonds' structures, changes to our ratings on the bonds can
result from, among other things, changes to the higher of our ratings on the
LOC providers, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the
transactions' terms.
To From ABAG Fin Auth For Nonprofit Corps US$33.895 mil sr living rev bnds ser 2006A due 11/01/2036
00037GAL5 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Berks Cnty Mun Auth US$2.94 mil fed taxable var rt dem rev rfdg bnds ser 1998C due 05/15/2022
084538FB8 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ US$36.825 mil var rt dem rev bnds ser 2008A due 05/01/2037
084538FM4 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ California Statewide Communities Dev Auth US$37 mil var rt rev bnds ser 2007B due 04/01/2037
130795GD3 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Howard Cnty US$5 mil var rt dem econ dev rev bnds ser 2005 due 12/01/2015
442571AF2 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Industrial Development Authority of The City of Tempe, Arizona (The) US$49.08 mil senior living variable rate demand revenue bonds series 2002c due 12/01/2027
87972TAE7 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Lehigh Cnty Gen Purp Auth US$5.805 mil var rt dem rev rfdg bnds ser 1998B due 05/15/2021
524805J82 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Massachusetts Development Finance Agency US$3.25 mil var rt dem rev bnds ser 2001 due 12/01/2021
57583FYG0 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ US$29.495 mil ser 2004 due 06/01/2034
57563TAC9 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ US$11.445 mil var rt dem rev bnds ser 2006 due 02/01/2037
57583RHA6 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ US$21.63 mil var rt dem rev bnds ser A(2007) due 11/01/2037
57586CL45 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ US$10 mil var rt dem rev bnds ser 2007 due 11/01/2037
57583RTD7 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ New Hampshire Bus Fin Auth US$7.1 mil multi-mode indl dev rev bnds ser 1999 due 10/01/2019
64469CAF0 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ New Jersey Econ Dev Auth US$6.15 mil econ dev bnds ser 2006 due 03/01/2036
64577HPW5 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Rhode Island Hlth & Educl Bldg Corp US$11.75 mil hlth facs rev bnds ser 2002 due 10/01/2032
7622426J9 AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Toledo-Lucas Cnty Port Auth US$24.7 mil weekly adj rt rev bnds ser 2004C due 05/15/2038
