TEXT-Fitch rates Goodyear proposed botes 'B/RR5'

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B/RR5' to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (GT) proposed issuance of $700 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2022. GT's issuer default rating (IDR) is 'B+' and the Rating Outlook is 'Stable'. The Recovery Rating of 'RR5' on the proposed notes reflects estimated recovery prospects in the 10% to 30% range in a distressed scenario. The proposed notes rank pari passu with GT's existing senior unsecured notes and are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the company's same U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries that guarantee its secured bank credit facilities and its existing senior unsecured notes. GT has the option to redeem all or a portion of the notes at any time on or after May 17, 2017, at 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium. In addition, prior to May 15, 2015, GT may redeem up to 35% of the notes using proceeds from certain equity offerings. Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to redeem GT's $650 million of 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2016. Although the issuance of the proposed notes will increase the company's debt outstanding by $50 million, it will move the company's note maturities further into the future and will presumably reduce the company's cash interest expense, given the high coupon on the 2016 notes. Following the redemption of the 2016 notes, the consolidated company will have no note maturities until 2019, when the EUR250 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes issued by GT's Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe B.V. (GDTE) subsidiary come due. GT does, however, have several significant bank debt maturities before then, including its $1.2 billion second-lien term loan, which matures in 2014. GT's ratings reflect its strong competitive position as a leading brand in the global replacement and original equipment (OE) tire segments and ongoing market acceptance its premium tire offerings, set against a backdrop of a persistently negative free cash flow performance and substantially underfunded pension obligations. Leverage declined meaningfully in 2011 as pricing and mix overcame high raw material costs, resulting in significant EBITDA growth. GT's debt level rose, however, as negative working capital pressured free cash flow. Looking ahead, GT has outlined a multi-year plan to increase margins and strengthen its balance sheet, but higher capital spending and heavy cash pension requirements are likely to keep free cash flow relatively weak or negative over the intermediate term. As mentioned above, the recovery rating of 'B/RR5' on the proposed notes reflects Fitch's expectation that recovery on the notes would be below average, in the 10% to 30% range, in a distressed scenario. The relatively low level of expected recovery is due, in part, to the substantial amount of higher-priority secured debt in GT's capital structure. Fitch also notes that in a distressed scenario, the company's substantial pension obligations could potentially depress recovery prospects further for unsecured creditors. Fitch could revise GT's Rating Outlook to 'Positive' or the ratings could be upgraded in the intermediate term if stronger margins result in positive free cash flow generation on a sustainable basis and leverage continues to decline. A meaningful reduction in debt also could result in a positive rating action, but this is unlikely in the near term, given the expected pressure on the company's free cash flow. A substantial improvement in the funded status of GT's pension plans would also contribute to a positive rating action. On the other hand, GT's Rating Outlook could be revised to 'Negative' or the ratings downgraded if a decline in tire demand or an increase in production costs results in a prolonged period of negative free cash flow generation and a significant weakening in the company's credit protection metrics. Of particular focus would be any decline in the company's cash balance below $1 billion for an extended period. For a more detailed discussion of GT's credit profile and the key drivers of its ratings, please see the Fitch release titled, 'Fitch Affirms Goodyear's IDR at 'B+'; Outlook 'Stable' that was published on Feb. 17, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011).