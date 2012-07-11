版本:
TEXT-S&P rates CCR Inc MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust notes

OVERVIEW
     -- CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust's note issuances are 
securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs 
resulting from Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) international financial 
operations. The majority of these DPRs represent payments to BCP's clients for 
goods exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through 
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages or 
the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems.
     -- We assigned our 'A' ratings to the series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C 
notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of BCP's ability to generate the DPR 
receivables that are being securitized, the structural features supporting the 
transaction, and our view of sovereign interference risk.  

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights 
Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes (see list).

The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. 
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) resulting from Banco de 
Credito del Peru's (BCP's) international financial operations. The majority of 
these DPRs represent payments to BCP's clients for goods exported from Peru. 
The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank 
Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages or through Fedwire, the Clearing 
House InterBank Payments System (CHIPS), or the book transfer payment system.

The ratings reflect our view of:  
     -- BCP's ability to generate the receivables that are being securitized; 
     -- The structural features that support the transaction; and 
     -- Our view of sovereign interference risk. 

The aforementioned structural features include credit enhancement through 
overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing 
mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign 
interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated 
depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the 
assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle.  

RATINGS ASSIGNED
CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust

Series          Rating      Amount (mil.)
2012-A          A                   US$75
2012-B          A                   US$75
2012-C          A                  US$315

