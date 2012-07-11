版本:
TECT-S&P puts Thompson Creek Metals on watch negative

Overview
     -- We are placing our ratings, including our 'B-' long-term corporate 
credit rating, on molybdenum producer Thompson Creek Metals Co. on CreditWatch 
with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement of 
potentially adverse revisions to output at its Thompson Creek and Endako mines.
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when Thompson Creek provides 
additional clarity on the length and severity of the production complications 
that are affecting operations at both mines.

Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on molybdenum producer 
Thompson Creek Metals Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement of potentially 
adverse revisions to the operating profiles of its Thompson Creek and Endako 
mines.

Rationale
We believe that Thompson Creek's recent operating challenges could have a 
negative impact on the company's already highly leveraged financial risk 
profile, with a particularly harsh effect on its liquidity position. Assuming 
a 2012 molybdenum price of about US$13.50 per pound, which approximates the 
average molybdenum price in the past six months, and production of about 24 
million pounds, we estimate that a US$2.00 per pound sustained increase in 
consolidated cash costs would likely lead to negative funds from operations 
generation in conjunction with a further deterioration in credit measures. In 
this scenario, we believe that financial flexibility tightens as liquidity is 
siphoned away from the funding support that is required at the company's 
US$1.5 billion Mount Milligan construction project. Moreover, these operating 
challenges could tap into management resources that would otherwise be focused 
on Thompson Creek's development projects where preserving budgeted capital 
spending against additional cost inflation remains critical to the current 
ratings.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when we can assess Thompson Creek's plans for 
addressing the prevailing production challenges at its operating mines. Should 
the company's forecast production revisions meet or surpass the diminished 
levels incorporated into our above 2012 operating scenario, we could lower the 
rating by one notch given our expectation that an eroding earnings base would 
strain the company's financial flexibility and credit ratios.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Standard & Poor's Revises Its 
Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                           To                  From
Thompson Creek Metals Co.
 Corporate credit rating   B-/Watch Neg/--     B-/Negative/--
 Senior secured            B+/Watch Neg        B+
  Recovery rating          1                   1
 Senior unsecured          CCC+/Watch Neg      CCC+
   Recovery rating         5                   5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

