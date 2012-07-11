TECT-S&P puts Thompson Creek Metals on watch negative

Overview
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating, on molybdenum producer
Thompson Creek Metals Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement of potentially
adverse revisions to the operating profiles of its Thompson Creek and Endako
mines.
Rationale
We believe that Thompson Creek's recent operating challenges could have a
negative impact on the company's already highly leveraged financial risk
profile, with a particularly harsh effect on its liquidity position. Assuming
a 2012 molybdenum price of about US$13.50 per pound, which approximates the
average molybdenum price in the past six months, and production of about 24
million pounds, we estimate that a US$2.00 per pound sustained increase in
consolidated cash costs would likely lead to negative funds from operations
generation in conjunction with a further deterioration in credit measures. In
this scenario, we believe that financial flexibility tightens as liquidity is
siphoned away from the funding support that is required at the company's
US$1.5 billion Mount Milligan construction project. Moreover, these operating
challenges could tap into management resources that would otherwise be focused
on Thompson Creek's development projects where preserving budgeted capital
spending against additional cost inflation remains critical to the current
ratings.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when we can assess Thompson Creek's plans for
addressing the prevailing production challenges at its operating mines. Should
the company's forecast production revisions meet or surpass the diminished
levels incorporated into our above 2012 operating scenario, we could lower the
rating by one notch given our expectation that an eroding earnings base would
strain the company's financial flexibility and credit ratios.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Thompson Creek Metals Co.
Corporate credit rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery rating 5 5
