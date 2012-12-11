TEXT-S&P rates CC Holdings GS V notes 'BB'

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue level rating and '1' recovery rating to Crown Castle International
Corp.'s (B+/Stable/--) subsidiary CC Holdings GS V LLC's proposed notes
issuances. The issuances total $1.5 billion, and consist of $1 billion due 2023
and $500 million due 2017. CC Holdings will use the proceeds to complete a
tender for existing notes at the entity, as well as to repay indebtedness at
parent Crown Castle International Inc.
The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Crown Castle remain
unchanged and reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile.
RATINGS LIST
Crown Castle International Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
CC Holdings GS V LLC
Crown Castle GS III Corp.
$500 mil notes due 2017 BB
Recovery Rating 1
$1 bil notes due 2023 BB
Recovery Rating 1
*