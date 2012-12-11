版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 00:36 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates CC Holdings GS V notes 'BB'

Dec 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue level rating and '1' recovery rating to Crown Castle International
Corp.'s (B+/Stable/--) subsidiary CC Holdings GS V LLC's proposed notes
issuances. The issuances total $1.5 billion, and consist of $1 billion due 2023
and $500 million due 2017. CC Holdings will use the proceeds to complete a
tender for existing notes at the entity, as well as to repay indebtedness at
parent Crown Castle International Inc. 

The corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Crown Castle remain 
unchanged and reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile. 

RATINGS LIST

Crown Castle International Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating           B+/Stable/--

CC Holdings GS V LLC
Crown Castle GS III Corp.
 $500 mil notes due 2017           BB
   Recovery Rating                 1
 $1 bil notes due 2023             BB
   Recovery Rating                 1
    *

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐