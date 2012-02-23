TEXT-Fitch rates Energy Future Intermediate Holding

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B/RR2' to Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC's (EFIH) proposed $350 million 11.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The proposed notes will be part of the same series as the $800 million, 11.75% senior secured second lien notes due 2022, issued by EFIH on Feb. 6, 2012. Net proceeds from the proposed second lien issuance will be used by EFIH to pay a dividend to Energy Future Holding Corp. (EFH), which will, in turn, use the proceeds to repay a portion of the inter-company loans to Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH), similar to the use of proceeds from the Feb. 6, 2012 second lien notes issuance. As of Feb. 15, 2012, EFH had inter-company borrowings (guaranteed by EFIH) from TCEH of approximately $960 million, which have been reduced from the 2011 year-end level of $1.6 billion. The new notes will be secured equally and ratably with the existing EFIH second lien senior secured debt by EFIH's pledge of the collateral consisting of all of the membership interests and other investments it owns in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). Fitch's assessment of the collateral valuation continues to depend solely on the value of Oncor Holdings' 80% ownership interest in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor). Fitch's current view is that the value of Oncor Holdings' equity interest is at least equal to its proportionate share in Oncor's book value. Fitch estimates Oncor's book value to be approximately $7.8 billion as of year-end 2014. The proposed issuance does not change the instrument ratings at EFH/EFIH since Fitch had contemplated additional secured debt at EFH/EFIH in the recovery analysis. Fitch expects to complete a comprehensive review for TCEH in the coming weeks that will also include an update of Fitch's collateral valuation for the recovery analysis. Due to inter-company linkages, any downward rating action on TCEH's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) would impact the IDRs of Energy Future Competitive Holdings Company (EFCH), EFH and EFIH as well. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 16, 2010); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (July 14, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage