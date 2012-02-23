版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 05:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Bristow Group outlook to negative

Feb 23 () - Overview	
     -- Weakness in U.S.-based helicopter services provider Bristow Group 	
Inc.'s margins has negatively affected its operating performance and leverage 	
measures.	
     -- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate 	
credit rating, on Bristow. At the same time, we are revising the rating 	
outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could 	
exceed 4x if the company is unable to improve margins.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Houston-based Bristow Group Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all of 	
its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on the company.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the potential that Bristow's leverage could 	
exceed our downgrade threshold of 4x in fiscal 2013. Its operating performance 	
has been below expectations in fiscal 2012 (which ends March 31) due to softer 	
operating margins brought on by higher operating costs. At the same time, 	
adjusted debt, which captures in the impact of leases, has increased to about 	
$1 billion from under $900 million in the year ago fiscal third quarter. The 	
company has also authorized a $100 million share buyback program and a $20 	
million dividend program. Because of these factors, Bristow's last-12-months 	
(LTM) leverage, as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.9x--a level we consider to be 	
aggressive for the current rating category.	
	
Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2012, Bristow's margins have been 	
below our expectations, with Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA margin 	
averaging about 20% and gross margin at about 29% (versus fiscal 2011 adjusted 	
EBITDA margin at near 22% and gross margin above 30%). Bristow has cited 	
higher personnel compensation and pension costs, as well as higher operating 	
costs (such as maintenance) for the decline and has said that it's focusing on 	
passing through more of these costs to customers. However, we see the risk 	
that margins could continue to be weak if customers do not embrace more of 	
these costs and believe that if Bristow is unable to return gross margin to 	
the 30% level, leverage is likely to exceed 4x in fiscal 2013.	
	
The ratings on Bristow continue to reflect our view of its participation in 	
the highly cyclical and volatile oil and gas industry, exposure to weather and 	
seasonal fluctuations that might limit flight hours, aggressive financial 	
policy, and the capital spending needs inherent in the aviation industry. Our 	
ratings also reflect that Bristow's earnings and funds from operations (FFO) 	
tend to be more stable than its oilfield services peers' due to contract 	
structure, geographic diversity, and its mostly production-oriented versus 	
development work for exploration and production (E&P) companies. We consider 	
Bristow's business risk to be "fair" and its financial risk to be "aggressive" 	
(as our criteria define the terms).	
	
Bristow is one of the largest providers of helicopter services to the offshore 	
oil and gas industry. Including unconsolidated affiliates, the company 	
operates nearly 570 aircraft. Bristow's significant market share results in a 	
stable customer base, somewhat limiting the volatility of margins as compared 	
with other oilfield services providers. The company is well diversified, with 	
exposure to Europe, West Africa, Australia, and North America, adding to 	
Bristow's stability and leaving it as one of the most consistent financial 	
performers among similarly rated oilfield services peers.	
	
Including Standard & Poor's analytical adjustments for operating leases, 	
postretirement obligations, and other debt-like obligations, Bristow had 	
approximately $1.02 billion of adjusted debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. Bristow has 	
said that it will favor operating leases to outright ownership for new 	
helicopter builds, which will mitigate the need to prefund its spending 	
program (we treat operating leases as debt).	
	
Looking to fiscal 2013, we project that Bristow will generate approximately 	
$200 million in FFO, resulting in free operating cash flow of $75 million to 	
$100 million. Our expectation is that Bristow's large aircraft equivalent 	
(LACE) fleet size will be approximately 156 helicopters and that the average 	
rate on these aircraft (LACE rate) will be approximately $7.6 million 	
annually. We forecast a capital spending budget of $100 million to $125 	
million and project that operating leases will add about $225 million to our 	
adjusted debt calculation. At a 30% gross margin assumption, we see leverage 	
in fiscal 2013 in the high 3x area (approximately $330 million of annual 	
EBITDA) and at a 29% gross margin assumption, we expect leverage to be in the 	
low 4x range (roughly $310 million of annual EBITDA).	
	
Bristow derives nearly all of its revenue from serving the cyclical and 	
volatile offshore oil and gas industry (although Bristow is tied more closely 	
to the less risky production segment than to exploration). In addition, 	
unfavorable weather conditions and reduced daylight hours, such as in the 	
North Sea during the winter, can limit flight hours. Bristow competes with CHC 	
Helicopter in most major international markets and often just one or two local 	
helicopter operators in smaller markets. We consider the company's contract 	
structure as generally favorable for credit quality. Contract structure tends 	
to be of long-duration, ranging between two to five years in most 	
international markets, with fixed monthly fees that generally contribute about 	
65% of Bristow's revenue, providing some revenue stability.	
 	
Liquidity	
We consider Bristow's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, 	
incorporating the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Total liquidity was approximately $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
including $245 million in cash on its balance sheet and about $90 million of 	
availability on its $200 million revolving credit facility.	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x 	
over the next year. We also forecast that sources minus uses would still be 	
positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% to 20%.	
     -- We expect FFO to be $200 million in fiscal 2013--a level we forecast 	
will leave free operating cash flow of $50 million to $100 million. We project 	
that the company will spend $100 million to $125 million next year as it 	
increasingly leases more aircraft (which we think could add an incremental 	
$225 million to adjusted debt).	
     -- We forecast that Bristow will spend approximately $50 million on stock 	
repurchases in fiscal 2013 and that it will pay roughly $25 million in 	
dividends.	
     -- Bristow's ability to use sales of older aircraft to help fund spending 	
supports the liquidity profile. In fiscal year 2011, Bristow received 	
approximately $20 million in proceeds from the disposal of 16 aircraft and 	
other equipment.	
     -- The company has two financial covenants under its credit facility, 	
which include a maximum leverage ratio of 4x and minimum interest coverage of 	
3x. The company has adequate cushion under its financial covenants.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Bristow, published 	
Oct. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the potential that Bristow will not be 	
successful in passing through its higher operating costs, thereby hurting 	
margins, in particular its gross margin to below 30%. We expect that if 	
Bristow generates gross margin below 29% in fiscal 2013, this will lead to 	
profitability that results in leverage slightly above 4x.	
	
On the other hand, we could stabilize the outlook if we believe Bristow will 	
achieve leverage of 3x to 3.5x over the next couple of years, which we can 	
envision if Bristow improves margins, pays down its debt, or generates LACE 	
rates that significantly outpace our current 3% annual growth rate assumption.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Bristow Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Negative/--     BB/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Bristow Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐