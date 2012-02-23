版本:
S&P Rates Sabre's Proposed Amend & Extend Loans 'B' (Recov: 3)

CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its 'B' issue-level rating on the revolving credit facility of 	
Southlake, Texas-based online travel services company Sabre Holdings Corp.'s 	
operating subsidiary, Sabre Inc., following the company's proposal to amend 	
the loan and extend the maturity date to Sept. 30, 2016. The recovery rating 	
on the revolver remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% 	
to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, 	
we assigned the proposed extended portion of the company's term loan due Sept. 	
30, 2017 an issue-level rating of 'B' with a recovery rating of '3'.	
	
The revolving credit facility commitment will likely begin at $500 million. If 	
the commitment exceeds $400 million, the commitment will reduce to $400 	
million on March 30, 2013, the original maturity date. Sabre is also looking 	
to extend at least $750 million of its existing $2.9 billion term loan to 	
September 2017. Both the revolving credit facility and the extended term loan 	
will be subject to a "springing" maturity. If Sabre's 8.35% notes due 2016 are 	
still outstanding and total debt leverage exceeds 4.5x, the revolving credit 	
facility and the extended term loan will mature on Dec. 15, 2015. 	
Additionally, the revolving credit facility will mature on June 30, 2014 if as 	
of that date more than $750 million of term loan borrowings with a maturity 	
date before Dec. 31, 2016 remain outstanding. 	
	
The corporate credit rating on Sabre is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. 	
The 'B' rating incorporates our assumption of fairly stable operating 	
performance, despite the company's ongoing dispute with one of its airline 	
customers and competitive pressure at its online travel agency, Travelocity. 	
We expect that overall growth in the travel market will more than offset the 	
specific risks that Sabre faces. We assess the company's business risk profile 	
as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting its market-leading position in 	
travel distribution in the U.S. and growing demand for travel-related 	
services. We view Sabre's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as the 	
company still faces significant debt maturities in 2014 and its debt leverage 	
remains high, at more than 5x. We expect that the company will seek to 	
refinance the remainder of its 2014 maturities, as well as its senior notes 	
due 2016.	
	
The stable rating outlook incorporates Standard & Poor's expectation that 	
Sabre's credit measures will gradually improve in 2012. However, contract 	
disputes and litigation with its airline customers remain a risk factor in the 	
rating, especially if this leads to a disruption of the global distribution 	
system (GDS) business model (a GDS is an intermediary between travel suppliers 	
(airlines, hotels, car renters, cruises, etc.) and travel agencies). If we 	
become convinced that airlines will not be successful in circumventing GDSs, 	
airline litigation is satisfactorily resolved, and the company can sustain its 	
EBITDA margin and reduce its sizable 2014 maturities to less than $1 billion, 	
we could raise the rating. On the other hand, if the airlines are able to 	
disintermediate GDSs, leading to margin deterioration, or if Sabre is unable 	
to make meaningful progress in refinancing its sizable 2014 maturities well in 	
advance of them coming due, we could lower the rating. (For the latest 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research 	
report on Sabre published Jan. 13, 2012.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Sabre Holdings Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                    B/Stable/--	
 Amended & extended revolver due 2016       B	
   Recovery Rating                          3	
	
New Rating	
	
Sabre Inc.	
 Extended term loan due 2017                B	
   Recovery Rating                          3	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Andy Liu, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7052;	
                        andy_liu@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Michael Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;	
                   michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
