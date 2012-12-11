版本:
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. retailers

Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Retailers, including:

--The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Aug. 26, 2012)
--Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Sept. 30, 2012)
--Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Sept. 1, 2012)
--Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Oct. 27, 2012)
--SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Sept. 8, 2012)
--Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of July 28, 2012)

The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which
is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(Aug. 14, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Recovery Models -
Third-Quarter 2012

Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers

