版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 22:11 BJT

GENERALELECTRICCAPITAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 12 General Electric Capital Corp : * Moodys revises gecc subordinated notes rating * Moodys revises gecc subordinated notes rating to aa3 from a1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐