版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 06:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Cosan to buy 49 pct of America Latina Logistica

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio and on its controlling
holding company Cosan Ltd. (jointly Cosan; BB/Stable/--) are not
immediately affected by the company's announcement of its acquisition of 49% of
the controlling shares of America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL; not rated) for
R$896 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to a series of conditions,
which will take some time to be met.	
	
Although we believe the cash outflow for the acquisition will weaken Cosan's 	
liquidity and we don't expect immediate operational benefits, we factor in our 	
ratings the potential benefit from Cosan's and Shell International Petroleum 	
Co. Ltd.'s joint venture, Raizen, which once fully integrated, may offset the 	
reduction in cash reserves. Cosan will benefit from Raizen's dividends, which 	
will be its most important cash inflow. Moreover, Cosan, excluding Raizen, 	
doesn't have significant short-term maturities and its most significant 	
investment--in its logistics subsidiary Rumo--will be financed by the 	
Brazilian Development Bank's low-interest, long-term loan. Cosan will also 	
benefit from cash generation from its other subsidiaries, which are ramping up 	
production. We will monitor how the deal evolves and the company's strategy to 	
manage cash and obligations. The transaction is subject to approvals from the 	
Brazilian antitrust authority, the transportation regulatory body, and ALL's 	
remaining controlling shareholders. Cosan has to accept the terms and 	
conditions of the admission in the shareholder's agreement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐