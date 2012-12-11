版本:
TEXT-S&P raises LBI Media to 'CC' from 'D'

Overview
     -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc.'s (LBI) parent LBI Media 
Holdings Inc. missed its Oct. 15, 2012, interest payment on its 11% senior 
discount notes due 2013 (unrated) and subsequently made the missed interest 
payment within its 30-day grace period.
     -- On Dec. 10, 2012, LBI announced an extension of deadline for its 
subpar debt exchange offer for the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and 
11% senior discount notes due 2013.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CC' from 
'D' to reflect the interest payment and the default cure.
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would 
lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon completion 
of the exchange offer and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior 
subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'.
 
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. (LBI) to 'CC' from 'D'. 
The outlook is negative.

The issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 
2017 remains 'CC', and the recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at 
'6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Upon the exchange, we will lower the 
issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'.

The issue-level rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 
remains 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3' (50% 
to 70% recovery expectation).

Rationale
We raised the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'D' based on LBI Media 
Holdings' disclosure that it made the interest payment (about $3.8 million) on 
its 11% senior discount notes and had cured the default.

On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to deleverage its balance sheet by 
reducing the outstanding principal amount of debt issued by LBI and LBI Media 
Holdings. Subject to conditions, the company had offered to exchange at below 
par value new second-priority secured springing subordinated notes due 2020 or 
holding company notes due 2017 for its 8.5% subordinated notes and 11% 
discount notes. As of Dec. 10, 2012, noteholders had tendered 76.3% of the 
principal amount of outstanding senior subordinated notes, and 72.7% of the 
principal amount of the outstanding senior discount notes not held by LBI 
Media Holdings (about 83.3% including debt held by the company). We estimate 
the company has the required consent from senior subordinated noteholders and 
the senior discount noteholder to modify their respective debt indentures. The 
exchange is conditioned upon, among other things, an amendment of the existing 
senior secured note indenture to allow for the subpar debt exchange. As of 
Dec. 10, 2012, LBI has consent from holders of about 29% of the outstanding 
principal balance. The amendment requires the consent from holders of more 
than 50% of principal.

We view LBI's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria), given its 
cash flow concentration in a small number of large U.S. Hispanic markets, 
intense competition for audiences and advertisers from much larger rivals like 
Univision Communications Inc., and risks surrounding TV network start-ups. In 
the third-quarter 2012, revenue grew 5.3% over the prior-year period, led by 
7.6% growth in the TV segment. EBITDA declined by 23% because of ongoing 
investments in programming and increased administration costs. We view the 
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Debt to EBITDA 
(adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% holding company senior 
discount notes) was extremely high, at 23x and EBITDA coverage of interest was 
fractional, at 0.5x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA 
coverage of interest to remain meaningfully less than 1x over the intermediate 
term, causing LBI to rely on revolver availability to meet a portion of cash 
interest payments.

Under our base-case scenario, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding 
market coverage of Estrella. Estrella's key advantage is its strategy of 
counterprogramming the dominant U.S. Hispanic network, Univision. We expect 
high-single to low-double-digit percentage revenue growth in the TV segment, 
and low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate consolidated revenue growth, as 
growth in the TV segment is offset by flat to low-single-digit percent 
declines in the radio segment. We expect operating costs to continue to grow 
at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate as TV programming costs and 
increased selling-and-administration costs outweigh cost cuts in the radio 
segment. As a result, absent any meaningful progress restructuring the balance 
sheet, we believe EBITDA could be down to flat over our 2012 and 2013 
projection period, and annual discretionary cash flow deficits could be in the 
mid-$20 million area.

We score LBI's management and governance as "weak." The company has a history 
of Sarbanes-Oxley internal control material weaknesses over financial 
reporting, and does not maintain a board consisting of a majority of 
independent directors nor an independent audit committee. Our assessment 
reflects the founding owner's material controlling ownership, and LBI's 
aggressive business and financial policy. Loans to shareholders and affiliate 
relationship that provide for free use of unsold advertising time may reflect 
the interests of controlling shareholders above those of other stakeholders.

Liquidity
We regard LBI's liquidity as "weak" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months 
because of the maturity of its $41.8 million senior discount notes in October 
2013, along with our expectation for continued reliance on its revolving 
credit facility to meet a portion of interest payments. LBI's liquidity 
sources include availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility 
due 2016 and cash balances of about $7.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. 
Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $17.9 million as of Sept. 
30, 2012. As of Nov. 14, 2012, LBI has borrowed an additional $8.8 million 
under its revolving credit facility.

Discretionary cash flow was negative $29.2 million for the 12 months ended 
Sept. 30, 2012, and negative $4.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 
2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months include our estimate of 
more than $20 million of estimated discretionary cash flow deficits and $41.8 
million of discount notes maturing on Oct. 15, 2013. Cash sources could 
potentially include the net proceeds from asset sales. In October 2012, LBI 
agreed to sell KTCY-FM for $6 million and sell owned Los Angeles real estate 
for $13.6 million. The sales are expected to close in the first half of 2013; 
however, we expect the net proceeds will be used to permanently repay 
outstanding revolver borrowings.

The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant of 3.5x maximum 
first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver borrowings. The ratio 
will be reduced to 3.0x to 1.0x if the subpar exchange is completed. We expect 
that the company will have an adequate margin of compliance with financial 
covenants to access full availability under the revolver.

Recovery analysis
Please see our recovery report on LBI, published April 27, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the 
corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon completion of the 
exchange offer and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior 
subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'.

We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result 
of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our 
preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would 
not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level 
based on the company's still excessively high debt leverage, negative 
discretionary cash flow, and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest expense.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 
1, 2012
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
LBI Media Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CC/Negative/--     D/--/--

Ratings Unchanged

LBI Media Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Subordinated                           CC                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

