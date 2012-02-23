S&P Rates Aviation Capital Group's Senior Unsec Notes 'BBB-'

Feb 23 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s (ACG's) Singapore dollar (SGD) 150 million notes due 2015. The issue is a drawdown from the company's $500 million multicurrency medium-term note program. The rating is one notch below the 'BBB' corporate credit rating because of the large percentage of secured debt in ACG's capital structure (with secured debt and securitizations equal to about 43% of its total assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company is offering the notes through Rule 144A transactions without registration rights. It will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The ratings on ACG reflect its position as a major provider of aircraft operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively stable asset values. The ratings also incorporate potential support from parent Pacific Life Insurance Co. The inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft and ACG's substantial, albeit declining, percentage of encumbered assets limit credit considerations. The outlook on the company is stable. We expect ACG's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013 despite the addition of several new aircraft over that period. We don't consider an upgrade likely until demand and lease rates for aircraft lessors begin to demonstrate sustainable improvement, tied to continued growth in airline traffic. These trends would have to translate into a stronger financial profile, with funds from operations to debt increasing to a percentage in the mid-teens. We could lower the ratings if ACG completes a large debt-financed acquisition of aircraft, causing debt to capital to rise to the mid-80% area, or if Pacific Life Insurance reduced its support of the company. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Aviation Capital Group Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable New Rating Aviation Capital Group Corp. Senior unsecured SGD150 mil. notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7811;

