S&P Rates Aviation Capital Group's Senior Unsec Notes 'BBB-'

Feb 23 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23,
2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Aviation Capital Group
Corp.'s (ACG's) Singapore dollar (SGD) 150 million notes due 2015. The issue
is a drawdown from the company's $500 million multicurrency medium-term note
program.
The rating is one notch below the 'BBB' corporate credit rating because of the
large percentage of secured debt in ACG's capital structure (with secured debt
and securitizations equal to about 43% of its total assets as of Dec. 31,
2011. The company is offering the notes through Rule 144A transactions without
registration rights. It will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
The ratings on ACG reflect its position as a major provider of aircraft
operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively
stable asset values. The ratings also incorporate potential support from
parent Pacific Life Insurance Co. The inherent risks of cyclical demand and
lease rates for aircraft and ACG's substantial, albeit declining, percentage
of encumbered assets limit credit considerations.
The outlook on the company is stable. We expect ACG's financial profile to
remain relatively consistent through 2013 despite the addition of several new
aircraft over that period. We don't consider an upgrade likely until demand
and lease rates for aircraft lessors begin to demonstrate sustainable
improvement, tied to continued growth in airline traffic. These trends would
have to translate into a stronger financial profile, with funds from
operations to debt increasing to a percentage in the mid-teens. We could lower
the ratings if ACG completes a large debt-financed acquisition of aircraft,
causing debt to capital to rise to the mid-80% area, or if Pacific Life
Insurance reduced its support of the company.
RATINGS LIST
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable
New Rating
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
Senior unsecured
SGD150 mil. notes BBB-
