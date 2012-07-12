版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 00:11 BJT

PRIMERICA/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 12 Primerica Inc : * Moodys rates primericas senior debt at baa2; stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates primericas senior debt at baa2; stable outlook

