版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 00:16 BJT

TEXT-S&P assigns CAMP International debt 'B' rating

Overview
     -- GTCR has acquired a majority equity stake in U.S. aircraft maintenance 
tracking services provider CAMP International (f/k/a WP CAMP Holding Co.) from 
Warburg Pincus, funded through a combination of new equity and senior secured 
debt, and the company has acquired the non-Gulfstream-related assets of Avtrak 
LLC.
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to CAMP. The outlook is 
stable.
     -- We are also assigning issue and recovery ratings to the company's 
first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan, as well as to the 
proposed $25 million add-on to the first-lien term facility..
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 
maintain consistent profitability and modest free cash flow generation.

Rating Action
On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating to CAMP International Holding Co. (f/k/a WP CAMP 
Holding Co.). The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'B' issue rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the 
company's $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $25 million 
add-on to the $230 million (now $255 million) first-lien term loan. In 
addition, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating with a '6' recovery rating to the 
company's $115 million senior secured second-lien term loan. The '3' recovery 
rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of 
principal in the event of default and the '6' recovery rating indicates 
expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. 

Rationale
The ratings on CAMP reflect the company's "weak" business profile, 
characterized by its narrow addressable market and its "highly leveraged" 
financial profile. The company's leading market position, strong operating 
margins, and strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) 
partly offset these factors.

Standard & Poor's base-case rating assumptions include mid-single-digit 
revenue growth that mainly results from annual price increases and 
cross-selling of products, with modest additional growth related to an 
increase in newly built aircraft sold. We also assume EBITDA margins are 
likely to remain in the high-50% area, with modest longer term improvement 
from product scalability. We also expect a modest decrease in leverage over 
the next two to three years from the mid-7x area on a pro forma basis, 
resulting from EBITDA growth and debt reduction.

CAMP is a provider of aircraft maintenance tracking and information services 
to business aviation globally. Its solutions allow its customers to maintain 
the aircraft in compliance with manufacturer maintenance manuals and 
regulatory requirements, as well as to forecast upcoming maintenance and 
related expenses. The company has exclusive agreements with some of the 
largest business aircraft manufacturers, such as Bombardier and Embraer, which 
allow CAMP to provide its software with all newly produced business aircraft. 
Avtrak is also a provider of business aviation aircraft maintenance tracking 
and information systems, primarily through a lower cost subscription-based 
self-entry system.

We view CAMP as having a weak business profile despite its position as the 
leading provider of business aviation maintenance tracking systems. This is a 
relatively small addressable market, which historically has been very 
sensitive to economic conditions. In addition, CAMP's business is highly 
dependent on its exclusive OEM relationships and provides a fairly narrow 
range of products and services.

However, the company's subscription-based business model and highly recurring 
revenue stream from its installed customer base make it more resilient to 
economic downturns than the general aviation market. CAMP was able to generate 
moderate revenue growth, even during the major aviation downturns in 2002-2003 
and 2009-2010. We also believe that the overall growth in the installed 
aircraft fleet and the company's ability to capture market share in the 
aircraft resale market will be a key driver of mid- to long-term growth. The 
acquisition of Avtrak will provide the company with another well-established 
brand name and user interface and exposure to customers at the entry level. 
The company expects to inmprove the margins on the acquired business through 
cost synergies, added scale, and migrating customers to its 
factory-recommended product

CAMP has a highly leveraged financial profile. Following the Avtrak 
acquisition pro forma debt to EBITDA leverage remains at about 7.5x. Leverage 
could drop modestly, primarily due to EBITDA growth. Standard & Poor's 
adjustments include capitalized operating leases, as well as an adjustment to 
operating expenses for the capitalized portion of research and development 
expense.

Free operating cash flow (FOCF), while modest relatively to the company's debt 
level, is likely to be consistent and in excess of $16 million during fiscal 
2012, bolstered by modest capital expenditures and working capital 
requirements.

Liquidity
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect CAMP to maintain "adequate" 
liquidity, comprising $30 million of  revolving credit facility availability 
and positive FOCF. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization, 
modest working capital needs, and capital expenditures of around $1.5 million 
a year. 

Other expectations in terms of the liquidity analysis include:
     -- We project sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.5x for the 
near term.
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
     -- The current rating incorporates the potential for small acquisitions 
of about $2 million per year.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CAMP, to be 
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this 
article.

Outlook 
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the company's recurring and 
predictable revenue base should result in moderate free cash flow generation. 
We could lower the rating if the company's revenue and EBITDA decline due to a 
loss of a major OEM contract or cyclical end-market dynamics and as a result, 
leverage increases to the high-7x area on a sustained basis. An upgrade is 
unlikely over the next year, since the company's large debt burden is likely 
to prevent it from achieving a material improvement in credit metrics over 
this period.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Ratings

CAMP International Holding Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured                                        
  US$255 mil 1st-lien term bank ln due  B 
  2019                            
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$115 mil 2nd-lien term bank ln      CCC+ 
  due 2019                        
   Recovery Rating                      6                  
  US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   B 
   Recovery Rating                      3                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐