TEXT-S&P affirms Midland Cogeneration 'BBB-' rating

     -- In October, EQT Infrastructure Ltd. and Fortistar LLC signed a 
definitive agreement to sell Midland Cogeneration Venture L.P. (MCV) to 
Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc., which is the infrastructure 
investment arm of OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
     -- We are affirming the 'BBB-' rating on MCV. At the same time, we are 
removing the rating from CreditWatch with developing implications.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the strong coverages that we expect with 
the removal of holding company debt, the high percentage of contractual 
income, agreements renewed at more favorable terms, and low natural gas prices 
that are beneficial for dispatch and cogeneration efficiency.  

Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its rating on 
Midland Cogeneration Venture L.P.'s (MCV) $560 million senior secured bonds 
due 2025 and removed it from  CreditWatch with developing implications, where 
we placed it on Oct. 3, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
MCV is a 1,633 megawatt (MW) natural-gas-fired combined-cycle project in 
Midland, Mich., which entered commercial operations in 1990. As a result of 
the purchase, MCV is indirectly 100% owned by OMERS Administration Corp. 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), one of Canada's largest pension funds with more than C$55 
billion of plan assets. The investment in MCV is through Borealis 
Infrastructure, which acts as the infrastructure investment arm of OMERS. 
Established in the late 1990s, it currently has about C$9 billion invested in 
20-plus investments.

We believe that the new project sponsor brings stability to Midland given that 
pension funds typically tend to hold assets for a longer term than private 
equity investors. This belief is further boosted by the fact that Borealis has 
only sold one investment since its inception in 1999. Although the CEO role at 
MCV will be transitioned from an employee of one of the previous owners 
(Fortistar LLC), most of the rest of the management team will remain in place. 
Borealis' mandate to buy and hold investments along with minimal changes in 
current management are two factors that support credit, in our opinion.

The project's contractual framework provides the primary credit support for 
this transaction. Up to 1,240 MW of the asset's energy and capacity are 
contracted to Consumers Energy through a power purchase agreement (PPA) that 
expires in 2025 and is coterminal with the notes' maturity. Under our base 
case, the PPA provides predictable payments of about 69% of the project's 
revenue through the life of the notes. In addition to its payments under the 
PPA, MCV also earns revenue by selling a portion of its capacity, energy, and 
ancillary services into the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator 
(MISO) region on a merchant basis. Under our base case assumptions, merchant 
sales and ancillary services will likely contribute about 12% of revenues 
through the life of the notes. Following an extension, the asset has a 
long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric Co. (AA+/Stable/A-1+) 
through 2021. This agreement provides maintenance payment stability. Service 
agreement costs, variable operation and maintenance costs, and fuel costs are 
recovered under the terms of the PPA. Fuel costs are reimbursed up to a heat 
rate of 8,500 Btu per kilowatt-hour. When the PPA expires, Consumers Energy 
has the option to purchase the facility or extend the PPA for an additional 
five years.

The rating on MCV represents the following strengths:
     -- The PPA helps to mitigate market power price risk. Through the life of 
the debt, 69% of revenues are contracted with a low-investment-grade 
off-taker; contracted revenues are sufficient to pay all debt.
     -- Lenders benefit from a full security package that includes all project 
assets and a pledge of the equity in the project.
     -- Lenders benefit from structural protections such as limitations on 
additional debt and a six-month debt service reserve, albeit the distribution 
test is weak.
     -- Operating performance has been consistently strong since the inception 
of the amended and restated PPA in 2008, with average PPA availabilities of 
about 100% for the first nine months of 2012.

The rating reflects the following risks:
     -- The project is exposed to counterparty risk with Consumers Energy. A 
downgrade of Consumers Energy below investment grade would result in a 
downgrade of the notes. 
     -- The old age of the turbines, although this is offset by the LTSA and 
maintenance practices at the plant.

Liquidity
The project's liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve. A revolving 
credit facility of $55 million, which the project will use to fund the debt 
service reserve, will also serve as collateral posting under other project 
requirements.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the strong coverages that we expect with the 
removal of holding company debt, the high percentage of contractual income, 
agreements renewed at more favorable terms, and low natural gas prices which 
is beneficial to dispatch and cogeneration efficiency. The relatively 
long-term ownership outlook of the new owner and its past track record with 
owned assets provides stability to the rating. 

The rating is currently constrained by the 'BBB-' rating on Consumers Energy 
Co. Under the Standard & Poor's base case assumptions, the average debt 
service coverage ratio (DSCR) through debt maturity is more than 2x, which 
supports a higher rating than 'BBB-' for this project. However, in our opinion 
we think it a likely scenario that the new owners will recapitalize given the 
strong financial credit measures for a 'BBB-' credit. We could lower the 
rating if outages increase due to issues with the units and/or leverage is 
increased to the point that leads to the average DSCR falling below 1.4x-1.5x 
or if we lower the credit rating on Consumers Energy.

