TEXT-S&P rates Brown-Forman's notes 'A-'

Dec 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Louisville, Ky.-based Brown-Forman Corp.'s
 (A-/Negative/A-2) $750 million senior unsecured notes, consisting of
$250 million of notes due in 2018, $250 million of notes due 2023, and $250
million of notes due 2043. Brown-Forman issued the notes under the company's
Rule 415 shelf registration. Brown-Forman has indicated that it plans to use the
net proceeds from this offering to fund its previously announced special
dividend of $4.00 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock and for
general corporate purposes, which may include retiring existing indebtedness
including commercial paper, acquisitions, repurchases of common stock,
dividends, funding of pension plan obligations, additions to working capital,
and capital expenditures. 

The corporate credit rating on Brown-Forman reflects our assessment of the 
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk 
profile as "modest". Key credit factors in the company's business risk profile 
include its good position in the global distilled spirits industry, geographic 
diversification, and relatively stable cash flow characteristics, tempered by 
a somewhat narrow product portfolio. The modest financial risk profile 
incorporates our expectations for credit measures to weaken following the 
planned largely debt-financed special dividend, resulting in an estimated pro 
forma debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.8x and a ratio of funds from operations to 
debt of 42%, compared with respective ratios of 0.8x and 89.5% for the 12 
months ended July 31, 2012. 

Ratings List
Brown-Forman Corp.
 Corporate credit rating              A-/Negative/A-2

Rating Assigned
Brown-Forman Corp.
 Senior unsecured
  $250 mil. notes due 2018            A-
  $250 mil. notes due 2023            A-
  $250 mil. notes due 2043            A-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

