TEXT-Fitch to rate Unit Corp's notes 'BB-'

July 12 - Fitch Ratings will rate a $350 million add-on to Unit Corporation's (UNT) 6.625% senior subordinated notes 'BB-'. The sale of the notes will in part finance a $617 million acquisition of certain oil and gas properties in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle from Noble Energy, Inc. Fitch rates UNT's other classes of debt as follows: --Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; --Senior Unsecured Debt 'BB'; --Senior Subordinated Debt 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. To finance the acquisition, which is expected to close in September, UNT will reopen its 6.625% senior subordinated notes issue due May 15, 2021 and add another $350 million to that $250 million issue. UNT will look to its unsecured borrowing base revolver to ultimately finance the balance of its needs, which could add up to another $299 million including acquisition and finance expenses. The company is also evaluating the potential sale of $200 million to $300 million in non-core assets. The company's $250 million borrowing base revolver is expected to be increased to $750 million. Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook to UNT's ratings following the announcement of the acquisition owing to the potential increase in leverage. Fitch noted yesterday that if fully debt financed, the acquisition could push leverage to approximately 1.5x UNT's unadjusted LTM EBITDA at March 31, 2012 with the expectation that debt/EBITDA would not exceed 2.0x by the end of this year assuming stressed hydrocarbon prices. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies' (Aug. 5, 2011); --'Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies' (May 10, 2012); --'Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012).