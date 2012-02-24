TEXT-S&P rates CSX Corp

Feb 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to CSX Corp.'s $300 million senior notes due 2043. CSX will use net proceeds from the debt issuance to fund a $275 million contribution to its qualified pension plans as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, repurchases of CSX's common stock, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, productivity improvements, and other cost reductions at CSX's major transportation units. Our ratings on Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) reflect the company's strong competitive position as one of the two large eastern U.S. freight railroads. The favorable characteristics of the North American freight railroad industry include limited cyclicality, high barriers to entry, and access to low-cost equipment financing. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as well as the capital intensity of the industry, offset these strengths. We expect CSX to generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012. Standard & Poor's characterizes CSX's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the terms. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, CSX generated FFO to total debt of 33% and debt to capital of 55%. In the near term, we expect CSX to continue generating satisfactory profitability and significant free cash flow due to generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing productivity improvements. Given its satisfactory credit measures and healthy cash flow generation, we believe CSX's ratings can accommodate increased share repurchases. We could lower the ratings if overly aggressive financial policies or debt financed share repurchases result in FFO to total debt falling to less than 25% and debt to capital exceeding 60%. Management's commitment to maintaining investment-grade ratings is a key underpinning factor of the current rating. Potential for an upgrade will depend principally on management's financial policy, given the company's solid earnings and cash flow prospects. RATINGS LIST CSX Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $300 mil. senior notes due 2043 BBB