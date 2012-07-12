版本:
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate ING U.S. new notes 'BBB-'

July 12 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB-' rating to ING U.S.,
Inc.'s (ING U.S.) $850 million planned issuance of 5.5% senior notes due 2022.
The transaction is expected to close on July 13, 2012.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, 
including repayment of amounts under the company's senior unsecured credit 
facility. Pro forma financial leverage is expected to remain near 30%.

Fitch maintains a Rating Watch Evolving status on all ratings, including the 
Insurer Financial Strength ratings on ING U.S.'s life insurance company 
subsidiaries. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the release.

Fitch's Rating Watch Evolving is based on uncertainty over ING U.S.'s pending 
change in ownership and concern over weakness in the company's operating 
performance. Based on an agreement with the European Commission, ING Group has 
agreed to divest its global insurance operations by the end of 2013. Fitch 
expects that the divestiture of ING U.S. will most likely occur via IPO. 

Fitch expects to assign the following rating:

ING U.S., Inc.

--5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 at 'BBB-'; Rating Watch Evolving.

Fitch maintains the Rating Watch Evolving on the following ratings:

ING U.S., Inc.

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Rating Watch Evolving.

ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company

ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company

ReliaStar Life Insurance Co.

ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York

Security Life of Denver Insurance Company

--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A-'; Rating Watch Evolving.

Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc. 

--Long-term IDR 'BBB'; Rating Watch Evolving.

Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II 

--8.424% Trust preferred stock 'BB'; Rating Watch Evolving.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

