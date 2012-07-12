版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms 1 JPMorgan –CIBC 2006-RRL rating

OVERVIEW 
     -- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from JPMorgan -CIBC 
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1, a U.S. CMBS re-REMIC 
transaction, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. 
     -- The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability 
structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using 
our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria.  
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 commercial mortgage-backed 
securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial 
Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1 (JPMCIBC 2006-RR1), a U.S. 
resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction. 
At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative 
implications (see list).

The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure 
and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global 
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets 
criteria.

The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions 
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's 
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress 
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our 
analysis.

According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 was 
collateralized by 75 CMBS classes ($451.5 million, 100%) from 50 distinct 
transactions issued between 2002 and 2006. Approximately 37.6% of the 
collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'. 

According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, accumulated interest 
shortfalls totaled $13.2 million affecting class A-1 and the classes 
subordinate to it. The interest shortfalls to JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 resulted from 
interest shortfalls on the underlying CMBS certificates, primarily due to the 
master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate 
entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations 
for advances, and special servicing fees. Class A-1 has an accumulated 
interest shortfall of $283,892 for the most recent period. If the liquidity 
interruptions to class A-1 continue, we may take further rating actions as we 
determine appropriate.

Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
 
JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1
                       Rating
Class            To               From
A-1              CCC- (sf)        CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg

