中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 03:57 BJT

CKERESTAURANTS/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 12 CKE Restaurants Inc: * Moodys affirms CKE restaurants b2 cfr; outlook revised to stable * Moodys revises CKE Restaurants outlook to stable from negative

