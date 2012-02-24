RPT - S&P UpsS&P Raises Starbucks To 'A-' On Profit Gains; Outlook Stable

Feb 24 Overview -- Seattle-based coffeehouse company Starbucks Corp.'s profitability gains continue to propel improvement in credit measures. -- We anticipate expansion in international markets and product innovation will continue to boost profit growth. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Starbucks to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for further EBITDA gains and modest improvement of credit measures over the near term. Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our rating on the company's $550 million senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating. Rationale The ratings on Starbucks reflect its strong performance and our expectation for solid growth over the intermediate term. We expect the company to consistently generate good cash flows and at least maintain its existing credit measures. Starbucks' "strong" (as our criteria define the term) business profile reflects its leading market position and excellent brand recognition in the specialty coffee market. Although Starbucks' recent performance has been solid, we view the specialty coffee segment of the retail industry as vulnerable to economic downturns and a drop in discretionary spending. This was the case in 2008-2009, when operations weakened during the recession. In addition, the industry is becoming increasingly competitive as many players introduce better-quality products. Still, we expect Starbucks' continuous product innovation and aggressive expansion into less saturated international markets to bolster profit growth over the intermediate term. Starbucks continues to benefit from an efficient cost structure and sales leverage. Still, the EBITDA margin narrowed about 90 basis points to 21.8% as of Jan. 1, 2012, because of commodity price inflation and incremental costs to support store expansion. We think high prices for coffee will further modestly erode the EBITDA margin during 2012. We view Starbucks' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting its good cash flow generation, "strong" liquidity, and strengthening credit metrics. Improving profitability propelled credit measure improvement over the past two years, with total debt to EBITDA of 1.4x on Jan. 1, 2012, down from about 2.1x two years earlier. EBITDA interest coverage improved to 9.3x in 2011 from 5.6x while funds from operations to total debt increased to more than 60% from about 44% for consecutive periods. We expect these measures to strengthen further over the intermediate term because of additional profitability gains and conservative financial management. Specifically, our assumptions for the next 12 months include the following: -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area from mid-single-digit same-store sales growth in the U.S. and double-digit revenue growth in international markets; -- EBITDA margin modestly declining due to higher commodity prices; -- 2012 free operating cash flow about 20% lower than in the prior year due to higher capital spending; -- Capital expenditures of nearly $900 million to support store renovation and expansion; -- Little change to the company's cash balances because of continuing share repurchases combined with dividend distribution; -- Total debt to EBITDA falling to 1.3x and coverage of interest improving to mid-9.5x; and -- We also assume that any liability payments to Kraft would not significantly damage credit ratios. We note that the earlier proposed payment of $750 million would not have seriously eroded ratios. Liquidity Liquidity is strong for Starbucks, and the company's short-term rating is 'A-2'. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA. -- We expect the company to maintain sufficient covenant headroom. -- In our view, the company's financial policies are conservative. -- In our view, Starbucks has a high standing in the credit markets. Starbucks has a history of strong cash flow generation, with cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion for fiscal-year 2011. We anticipate comparable levels of cash flow from operations in 2012. On Jan. 1, 2012, liquidity comprised about $2.3 billion of cash and short-term investments and full availability under Starbucks' $500 million revolving credit facility, which fully backs up its $500 commercial paper program. On-balance-sheet debt consists only of $550 million 6.25% senior notes due August 2017. EBITDA cushion against financial covenant levels is adequate at about 41%, as of the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2012 Our liquidity assessment does not incorporate any cash settlements resulting from the pending lawsuit with Kraft. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. We expect further EBITDA gains and modest improvement of credit measures over the near term as international expansion and product innovation continue to bolster growth. We would consider a downgrade if the company's leverage increases to more than 2x. This could occur from a significant deterioration of operating performance, such that EBITDA declines by about 32% from levels as of Jan. 1, 2012, and debt remains constant. Higher leverage could also result from a more aggressive financial policy, such as Starbucks using debt to finance its share repurchase program. In addition, although unlikely in our view, leverage could also suffer if the lawsuit settlement with Kraft leads to ratio deterioration above the indicated threshold. Our view of the company's business profile limits any potential for a positive rating action over the next one to two years. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Starbucks Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Upgraded To From Starbucks Corp. Senior Unsecured A- BBB+ Ratings Affirmed Starbucks Corp. Commercial Paper A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 