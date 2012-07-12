版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 04:16 BJT

TEEKAY/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 12 Teekay Corp : * Moodys affirms b1 cfr of Teekay; outlook to negative * Moodys revises of Teekay outlook to negative

