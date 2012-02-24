RPT - S&P Ups American Pacific Corp Rtgs To 'B' Frm 'B-'; Outlook Stable

Feb 24 Overview -- We expect operating results at U.S.-based chemical company American Pacific Corp. to support an improved financial profile in line with higher ratings. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on American Pacific to 'B' from 'B-'. -- We are also raising our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'; the recovery rating remains unchanged at '4'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company should be able to maintain adequate liquidity and credit measures at levels consistent with the ratings. Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based American Pacific Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $110 million ($105 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011) senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings upgrade on American Pacific reflects our expectation that the recent improvement in the company's operating performance and credit metrics will be sustained. Total debt (adjusted for capitalized operating leases, environmental liabilities, and unfunded pension and other postretirement obligations) to EBITDA improved significantly to 3.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 7.1x at year-end 2010. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect the company will be able to maintain leverage at around 4x over the next year, given the increased pipeline of new products and the improved visibility of future revenue streams supported by a larger backlog. The ratings on American Pacific reflect the company's business position as a niche provider of ammonium perchlorate (AP), active pharmaceutical ingredients, and aerospace equipment. The ratings also reflect a narrow customer and product base, demand that is somewhat dependent on governmental appropriations in the AP business, and the continued success of a few key drugs in the active pharmaceutical ingredients business. Partially offsetting these risks are the company's positions as a sole- and dual-source supplier in markets that represent a significant portion of its revenues. We characterize the company's business profile as "weak" and financial profile as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the terms). American Pacific generated approximately $226 million in revenues for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company, through its more-profitable specialty chemicals segment, is the sole U.S. domestic supplier of AP. The chemical is used as an oxidizing agent in composite solid fuels for rockets and booster motors. A relatively small number of U.S. Dept. of Defense (DoD) and NASA contractors generate demand in this market. Risks inherent in government contracts and dependence on Congressional appropriations make the outlook for long-term demand uncertain. Moreover, the company's single operating facility for AP is subject to hazards associated with chemical manufacturing and other potential disruptions that could limit production. The dual lines of production that the company has in place at this facility mitigate only some of this risk. Although AP customer volume requirements vary substantially from quarter to quarter, the company conducts a meaningful portion of its business through contracts that provide some protection against volume and margin deterioration. American Pacific has also benefited from an amended contract with Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK), which expires in 2013. The contract provides fixed pricing in the form of a price volume matrix for annual Grade I AP volumes ranging from 3 million to 20 million pounds. Pricing varies inversely to volume and includes annual escalations. The company's fine chemicals business consists of the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharmaceutical customers. High switching costs--once a drug receives Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval--and limited pricing pressure from the customer base mitigate the high customer-concentration risk for this business. (The company derives about 86% of this segment's sales from four customers.) However, it's still exposed to risks associated with FDA approvals of new products, newer drugs that compete with current drug offerings, and, to a lesser extent, generic drug competition as patents expire. The loss of a key customer as a result of one or more of these factors could have a significant impact on profitability and cash flows. The continued uncertainty in demand for AP over the next few years reflects the potential that programs related to NASA and ongoing requirements from the DoD could affect the level and timing of profits. In fiscal 2011, the company generated the bulk of earnings in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of the timing of orders for AP. However, we expect the potential for irregular profitability within its specialty chemicals segment to be somewhat offset by increased sales and profitability from a mix of new and existing products in its fine chemicals segment. Earlier this year, the company was approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as a bulk manufacturer of schedule II controlled substances, which we believe represents a modest revenue growth opportunity. American Pacific's financial risk profile is highly leveraged. The key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 14% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 8% a year ago. We anticipate that FFO to total debt will remain in the 10% to 15% range, a level we consider appropriate for the current rating. The company's sizeable environmental liabilities relate to the perchlorate contamination in groundwater near its former Henderson, Nev. site, with about $26 million reserved for future remediation efforts as of Dec. 31, 2011. Although we expect this liability to be manageable given its current liquidity position, we estimate about $12 million in near-term cash outlays (in the next 12 months) could be onerous if operating results and cash flows deteriorate. Liquidity We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" (under our criteria), with cash sources that will more than cover needs over the next 18 to 24 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, American Pacific had about $18 million in cash and full availability under $20 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility. Based on our scenario forecast, we do not expect the company will need to use this facility in fiscal-year 2012. Instead, we expect it to fund its near-term liquidity needs through its cash flows and existing cash balances. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect free cash flow to be neutral in fiscal-year 2012, with about $13 million in capital expenditures and about $12 million in remediation spending, mostly related to its former Henderson site. Debt maturities are manageable, with no significant scheduled maturities until 2014 when the ABL facility comes due. There are no maintenance financial covenants in the credit agreements. However, the ABL facility has springing financial covenants that apply when the company uses the facility and if availability falls below $5 million. The springing financial covenants include a 1.1x fixed-charge covenant and an annual capital expenditure limit of $21.5 million. Based on our scenario forecasts, we do not expect the company will use its ABL facility and therefore it should not be subject to the springing covenants in the next few quarters. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and -- American Pacific would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on American Pacific, to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that American Pacific will maintain its improved financial profile and adequate liquidity. The outlook also reflects our belief that the company's improved operating performance is sustainable over at least the next year, given its new product development and increased backlog. However, we recognize the potential for some volatility in quarterly results due to the uncertainty regarding the timing of profits in the specialty chemicals segment. The ratings could come under pressure if the company cannot sustain recent improvements in operating profitability because of unexpected business challenges, such as the loss of a key customer. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if revenues decline by 15% or more from current expectations. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease below 10%. We would also consider a downgrade if remediation of the company's environmental liabilities proves to be more challenging than expected, with the potential for larger cash outlays. We could raise the ratings modestly if the company is able to increase EBITDA margins by 200 basis points, coupled with a 10% improvement in revenues. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to approach 20% and positive free cash flow generation. We would also need to gain additional comfort related to the stability and visibility of American Pacific's future revenue streams. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From American Pacific Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged To From American Pacific Corp. 