版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 01:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Westgate Resorts 2012-3 notes

OVERVIEW
     -- Westgate Resorts 2012-3 LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed 
by deeded vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s servicing ability and 
experience in the timeshare market, among other factors.
    
    Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to Westgate Resorts 2012-3 LLC's $94 million timeshare-collateralized
notes series 2012-3 (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by deeded 
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Dec. 12, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement 
available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve 
account, and available excess spread; and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s 
(Westgate's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Related Criteria
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 
Related Research
     -- Presale: Westgate Resorts 2012-3 LLC, Dec. 12, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Can the U.S. Timeshare Industry Continue Its Sales Growth 
Rebound?, Feb. 6, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, 
Aug. 12, 2011
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Westgate Resorts 2012-3 LLC

Class       Rating            Amount

A           A (sf)              66.5
B           BBB (sf)            27.5

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐