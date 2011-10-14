Text-&P revises Glimcher outlook to stable; affirmed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- Operating trends for regional malls remain steady despite the choppy economy. Stronger store sales within Glimcher's portfolio should translate into modest rent growth over the intermediate term.

-- We revised our outlook on Glimcher to stable from negative and affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that although the company's fixed-charge coverage is presently weak, it is steady, and we believe cash flow and coverage measures will strengthen going forward. We also acknowledge reduced leverage and initiatives to improve portfolio quality. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on Glimcher GRT.N Realty Trust to stable from negative and affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed our 'CCC+' rating on Glimcher's preferred stock. The rating actions affect roughly $280 billion of rated preferred stock. "We revised our outlook on Glimcher to reflect the fact that while fixed-charge coverage is currently weak, it is steady and should improve as a large development approaches stabilization," said credit analyst George Skoufis. "We also see less downside risk at the current rating due to Glimcher's initiatives to reduce leverage, enhance liquidity, and improve the quality of its asset portfolio and its cash flow." Positive portfolio performance trends and greater contribution from Scottsdale Quarter in the near future should support cash flow growth that we believe will result in improved coverage of fixed charges and the common dividend. We would lower the ratings if fixed-charge coverage and total coverage do not meet our expectations. This might occur if operating conditions deteriorate or if Glimcher raises leverage to grow, which would pressure FCC from current levels, hurt liquidity, and possibly pressure bank covenants. We do not foresee ratings improvement over the near term due to still weak fixed-charge coverage metrics. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

