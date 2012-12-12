TEXT - S&P rates Mylan Inc senior unsecured notes

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's said today that its ratings on Canonsburg, Pa.-based Mylan Inc. are not affected by a recently announced $750 million share repurchase program or bond offering. At the same time, we assigned the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 our 'BBB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating, in line with the company's other senior debt. Our recent upgrade of the on Mylan incorporated potential transactions such as this one. Mylan's "satisfactory" business risk profile is highlighted by its position as the world's third largest generic drug company, with sales of $6.6 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. In our view, size and geographic reach are increasingly important factors in a competitive field, and we expect Mylan to continue as an industry consolidator. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also assumes that leverage measures will remain in line with the guidelines for an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We expect debt to EBITDA of less than 3x through 2013, and our stable outlook on Mylan incorporates the expectation that acquisitions and share repurchases will be conducted with the intention that the capital structure will not stray far or long from a 3x leverage target. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Mylan Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Mylan Inc. $750M senior unsecured notes due 2023 BBB-