版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 05:28 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Vulcan Materials rating to Ba3

July 12 Moody's cuts Vulcan Materials corporate family rating to Ba3 from Ba2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐