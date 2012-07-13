TEXT-Fitch raises Portigon AG to 'A+', affirms EAA at 'AAA'

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Portigon AG's (Portigon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'A+' from 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating for Portigon's senior debt obligations has been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-' and revised to Rating Watch Positive (RWP) from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Short-term IDR has been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed Erste Abwicklunsganstalt's (EAA) Long-term IDR at 'AAA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The upgrade of Portigon AG (previously called WestLB AG ) reflects the change in the bank's ownership on 1 July 2012 when the federal state of North Rhine Westphalia (NRW) became directly and indirectly the 100% owner of the bank. As stipulated in the 23 June 2011 framework agreement between the bank, its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and the EAA, NRW assumed the ownership responsibility for all losses exceeding the amount which is shared by the other stakeholders of the former WestLB. Portigon's IDRs are purely driven by support and reflects Fitch's view on both the propensity of NRW to provide support and the ability of the federal state to support its former Landesbank. Its ratings are sensitive to any changes in this view. In the absence of an explicit guarantee, Fitch typically assigns SRFs linked to 'AAA' sovereign or federal states in the single 'A' range. Fitch considers NRW's propensity to support Portigon to be extremely strong. Portigon plans to refocus itself as a servicer and manager of third-party wind-down portfolios. This may involve some restructuring of the group and potentially a privatisation of certain operations. The ratings will continue to apply to the legal entity that is the successor of WestLB and would be sensitive to any changes to the ownership and responsibility of NRW that would lead Fitch to change its view of the state's propensity to provide support. A spin-off institution of Portigon's servicing and managing operations would be unlikely to benefit from such support. Portigon's liabilities will be transferred almost entirely to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') and EAA with an effective date of 1 January and 2012 1 July 2012. Only a minor proportion of liabilities will remain at Portigon. The RWP on Portigon's senior debt signals that rated senior debt obligations that are transferred to EAA will be upgraded to 'AAA' at the time of transfer. Debt obligations transferred to Helaba will be affirmed at 'A+' and removed from RWP at the time of transfer. Fitch will resolve the RWP once the obligations are formally transferred. The agency expects this to happen by September 2012. EAA's ratings reflect NRW's rating ('AAA'/Stable), based on the statutory loss-absorption obligations with respect to EAA of the former WestLB's owners. These statutory loss obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, GFdFMS) and EAA's statutes. When EAA was established on 11 December 2009 by Germany's FMSA, the former WestLB's owners were NRW and the two regional savings banks associations in NRW (Westfalisch-Lippischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband and Rheinischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband). EAA's statutes add a deficiency guarantee from NRW to back up the loss-absorption obligations of the regional savings banks, should the latter not have sufficient resources. This deficiency guarantee further supports EAA's IDRs. Fitch's view of any timely necessary support for EAA is based on the agency's assessment of political and economic motivation rather than on any precise wording in legislation or contractual agreements. However, EAA's statutes address timeliness that set out when the owners, specifically NRW and the regional savings banks associations, are responsible for making the necessary funds available to EAA to enable it to meet its payment obligations at first demand after its capital has been depleted. In addition, the statutes stipulate that EAA must claim for funds to compensate for losses in a timely manner to ensure that a default is avoided and that solvency is maintained. The statutes require the owners to pay their requested contribution at first demand (within seven working days at the latest). Portigon and EAA's IDRs and SRFs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of NRW, which is linked to the creditworthiness of the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). The rating actions are as follows: Portigon Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-', off RWP; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised to 'A+' from 'A-', off RWP Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A-', revised to RWP from RWE Short-term debt upgraded to 'F1+' Senior market-linked securities: upgraded to 'A+emr' from 'A-emr', revised to RWP from RWE State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA' EAA: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr'' Primary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 76 80 76 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 Frankfurt am Main D-60325 Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. 