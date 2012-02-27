TEXT-Fitch revises Cathay General Bancorp outlook to positive

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and its lead bank subsidiary, Cathay Bank, at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation and Outlook revision reflects the solid performance of the company over the past year along with improved asset quality and capital positions. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that these trends will continue and possibly accelerate in 2012. Fitch regards the company's key credit strengths to be its niche franchise in servicing the Asian-American population, across many metropolitan areas in the U.S. but mainly in California. CATY's customer base is more loyal than similarly-sized banks, providing the company with a sticky deposit base. More importantly, as trade with China continues to accelerate, CATY is seen as well positioned to capitalize on lending opportunities as evidenced by the significant growth in its C&I portfolio in 2011. Aside from the bank's sticky deposit base, the funding profile is considered commensurate with the current rating as the majority of the its securities portfolio is encumbered through repo borrowings and a significant portion of the unencumbered securities are represented by relatively less liquid and less credit worthy corporate bonds which reduces its funding flexibility. CATY has a relatively larger loan to deposit ratio than peer averages, although Fitch notes that the deposit base is considered high quality. At a time when the banking industry as a whole is flush with liquidity this is considered a rating restraint. Fitch's Positive Outlook reflects the progress CATY has made in improving asset quality measures as inflows of non-performing loans have slowed and represented $40 million as of 4Q11. Similarly, net charge offs (NCO's) have shown positive trends with NCO's in 4Q11 of only $4.6 million (0.26% of total loans annualized) as compared to $22.8 million in 4Q10. NCO's of $66 million for the full year 2011 represent roughly half of full year 2010 charge-offs of $126 million. Although, nonperforming assets (NPAs) have remained stubbornly high during 2011 after only declining to 5.88% (TDR inclusive) from 6.63% at year-end (YE) 2010, asset quality as a whole is trending very positively. Incorporated in this action is Fitch's expectation that CATY's regulatory Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be lifted and that it will be allowed to repay TARP over the course of the next twelve months. Both are symbolic of what the bank has already achieved and will not be considered rating drivers should they occur. More important to future ratings than either of these events, are trends in the company's asset quality and liquidity/funding profile. The company reports strong capital levels, relative to its rating level, with a tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 9.08% at YE11. Fitch recognizes that if CATY were to repay TARP, it would result in reduced levels of regulatory capital. The current rating incorporates the expectation that core capital levels, as measured by the TCE ratio, will continue to be managed at current or enhanced levels, until asset quality is materially improved. Factors that could result in an upgrade of CATY's ratings include a material reduction in NPAs (without incurring significant credit charges) as well as improvements in the funding profile of the company with less reliance on wholesale borrowing and an improved loan to deposit ratio. Conversely, the Outlook or ratings could be negatively pressured if CATY were to aggressively manage its capital or if asset quality trends were to stall or reverse their current positive trend. CATY is a $10.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and focuses on the Asian banking market in its geographic footprint. CATY has expanded in the Asian-American communities across the country with a presence in New York, Chicago, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington State. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Cathay General Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Rating Outlook Revised to Positive --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Cathay Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Rating Outlook Revised to Positive --Long-term Deposit at 'BB+' --Short-Term IDR at 'B' --Short-Term Deposit at 'B' --Viability Rating at 'bb' --Support Floor 'NF' --Support '5'. Fitch maintains the Rating Watch Negative for the following ratings: Cathay General Bancorp --Preferred Stock at 'B' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The ratings above have been initiated by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Troubled Debt Restructurings' (May. 16, 2011); --'Troubled Debt Restructurings' (Dec. 9, 2011); --'U.S. Banks: M&A Activity and Risks on the Rise' (Jan. 26, 2011). 