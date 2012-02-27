版本:
TEXT-S&P rates GulfMark Offshore notes 'BB-'

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating)
and '3' recovery rating to Houston-based marine service provider GulfMark
Offshore Inc.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance its
existing senior notes due 2014 and term loan due 2014.	
	

The rating on GulfMark Offshore reflects the company's position in the 	
volatile and cyclical marine services industry, as well as improved market 	
conditions over the past year. Our rating also incorporates its geographically 	
diverse fleet and "adequate" (under our criteria) liquidity of about $283 	
million, including $128.8 million in cash, as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
	
RATING LIST	
	
GulfMark Offshore Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--	
	
NEW RATING	
GulfMark Offshore Inc.	
 $300 mil sr unsec notes due 2022       BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       3	
	
