TEXT-Fitch revises SunTrust Banks to stable from positive

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) and its subsidiary at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. A detailed list of affected ratings follows at the end of this release. STI's earnings performance has improved over the past year; however, reported earnings are still relatively weak and below regional bank peer averages. STI's current and expected earnings profile is not commensurate with a rating in the 'A' category, and Fitch has revised its outlook based on that expectation over the foreseeable future. Fitch also anticipates that STI will continue to report elevated mortgage repurchase provisions, which will depress earnings over the near- to intermediate-term. Although STI has generally adequately controlled expense growth, in light of its revenue headwinds, STI has embarked on implementing an expense reduction program with estimated costs savings of $300 million (or 5% of 2011 non-interest expenses), to be fully phased-in by year-end 2013. Credit quality metrics continue to improve from their peak in mid-late 2009. Similar to others in the industry, STI has reported improvement in nonperforming assets (NPAs), net charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming loans (NPL) inflows, and delinquencies for many quarters in a row. Despite improving trends, NPAs remain elevated, both relative to historical averages and the regional peer group. Some of this is attributed to STI's large balance of troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), which contribute over 200bps to NPA ratios. The credit quality of the TDR book appears good, with over 90% of accruing TDRs still current; however, given the modification nature of these assets, they still represent elevated levels of credit risk relative to other current loans. STI's exposure to residential and home equity lending represents an additional credit risk, given continued weakness in the residential housing markets, and high and persistent levels of unemployment. Given the outsized book of residential mortgage and home equity loans relative to regional bank peers, STI is vulnerable to further downturns in the residential housing market. However, under various stress scenarios, STI's reserves and capital provide adequate cushion for estimated losses, and capital ratios remain above regulatory minima. The company's capital ratios are considered solid with a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 9.2% at year-end 2011. The quality of capital is considered improved as well given the additional equity that was raised to repay TARP capital in 1Q11. STI estimates its Tier 1 common under Basel III at 9.4% at year-end 2011, well above the 7% fully phased-in requirement. STI's core funding base and healthy liquidity position are rating strengths for the company. A strong regional deposit franchise provides for a good funding and liquidity profile. Sustained and improved profitability metrics, combined with lower levels of problem assets (inclusive of troubled debt restructurings) that are in line with large bank regional peers, could result in positive rating momentum for STI. Conversely, deteriorating asset quality trends, combined with a lack of improvement in profitability metrics could pressure STI's current ratings, though a downgrade scenario is less likely in Fitch's view. Fitch affirms the following ratings: SunTrust Banks, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable; --Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Senior debt at 'BBB+'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term debt at 'F2'; --Long-term debt guaranteed by FDIC under TLGP affirmed at 'AAA'; --Support at 5; --Support Floor at NF. SunTrust Bank --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable --Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-emr' --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2emr'; --Senior debt at 'BBB+'; --Senior debt at 'BBB+emr'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term debt at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fitch maintains the Rating Watch Negative for the following ratings: SunTrust Banks, Inc. SunTrust Capital I SunTrust Capital III SunTrust Capital VIII SunTrust Capital IX SunTrust Preferred Capital I National Commerce Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'