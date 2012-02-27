TEXT-Fitch rates CEMEX's proposed notes 'B+'

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B+/RR3' to the proposed senior secured euro and U.S. dollar notes due in 2019 of CEMEX Espana S.A. (CEMEX Espana). Both the euro and U.S. dollar notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX), CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and New Sunward Holding B.V. The notes will be secured with a first priority interest over a collateral package consisting of substantially all of the shares of CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Centro Distribuidor de Cemento, S.A. de C.V., Mexcement Holdings, S.A. de C.V., Corporacion Gouda, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Trademarks Holding Ltd., New Sunward Holding B.V. and CEMEX Espana, S.A. These exchange notes are being offered to holders of CEMEX Finance Europe B.V.'s Euro 900 million unsecured notes due in 2014 and to holders of the following perpetual securities: C-10-Euro Capital (SPV) Limited, C8 Capital (SPV) Limited, C5 Capital (SPV) Limited and C10 Capital (SPV) Limited. A complete list of Fitch's ratings of CEMEX and its subsidiaries follows at the end of this press release. Leverage Remains High The 'B' ratings of CEMEX and its subsidiaries reflect the company's high leverage. CEMEX had USD 18.1 billion of total debt and USD1.2 billion of cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2011. During 2011, CEMEX generated USD2.332 billion of EBITDA, an increase from USD2.314 billion during 2010. Combined, these figures result in a leverage ratio of 7.7 times (x) and a net leverage ratio of 7.3x. The company's cash position was enhanced by the receipt of USD240 million of cash from the Venezuelan government as compensation for its nationalization of CEMEX's subsidiary in that country. CEMEX also received from the Venezuelan government USD360 million of notes issued by PDVSA. Some of these notes were monetized by the company before the end of the year. Anemic Outlook for U.S. Construction Activity The recovery of the U.S. economy has been weaker than anticipated, and the outlook remains poor. This is a key credit constraint upon CEMEX's ratings. The company's EBITDA in the U.S. has declined to a negative USD100 million during 2011 from USD2.345 billion (on a pro forma basis as if Rinker was consolidated) during 2006. Many of CEMEX's operations are located in the states that remain mired in the housing crisis. The company has dramatically cuts its cost structure in this market, which should result in an improved performance in 2012. Concerns About Europe and the Mediterranean Offsetting to a degree the loss of cash flow in the U.S. has been the strong performance of the company's Northern European division. Key markets in this division include Germany and France. During 2011, this division generated USD416 million of EBITDA, an increase from USD271 million in 2010. If the sovereign debt crisis in Europe expands during 2012, the overall economy in many of these countries would deteriorate quickly and could hurt the company's results. CEMEX also has a strong presence in the Mediterranean with its key markets being Spain and Egypt. Spain continues to perform poorly and political and economic risk remains high in Egypt. During 2011, the EBITDA from the Mediterranean division declined to USD439 million from USD533 million. Mexico Remains Flagship Market; Limited EBITDA Improvement Projected for 2012 Mexico continues to be CEMEX's key market, accounting for USD1.2 billion of EBITDA during 2011, which is relatively unchanged from 2010. The outlook for the company's business in Mexico is slightly positive. Fitch projects that CEMEX will generate about USD2.5 billion of consolidated EBITDA during 2012. The growth in EBITDA during 2012 is expected to be driven by the results of cost reduction efforts taken by the company during 2011. An expanded crisis in Europe during 2012 would likely result in stagnant or declining EBITDA levels. Elevated energy prices would also hinder the company's ability to generated USD2.5 billion of EBITDA. Tight Covenants and High Debt Burden in 2014 CEMEX has been aggressive in reducing debt repayment risk. The company issued about USD4.3 billion of secured notes, optional convertible subordinated notes, and senior secured floating-rate notes between January and July 2011. The company also sold approximately USD225 million of assets during 2011. As a result, CEMEX only has amortizations of USD373 million in 2012 and USD572 million in 2013. During 2014, the company faces USD8 billion of debt amortizations. About USD6.9 billion of this debt is associated with the Financing Agreement. Fitch expects the company to renegotiate before 2013 the amortization schedule of the debt associated with its Financing Agreement. Fitch's base case is that the company will also amend the debt covenants associated with this Financing Agreement. These covenants contain a leverage ratio test that falls to 6.5x as of June 30, 2012 from 7.0x as of Dec. 31. 2011. This test continues to tighten during subsequent periods, declining to 5.75x by Dec. 31, 2012 and falling to 4.25 by Dec. 31. 2013. CEMEX's funded debt to EBITDA ratio was 6.64x during 2011. This calculation excludes about USD2 billion of optionally convertible subordinated debt. Fitch currently rates CEMEX and its subsidiaries as follows: CEMEX --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR3'; --National scale long-term rating 'BB-(mex)'; --National scale short-term rating 'B (mex)'. Cemex Espana S.A. C5 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company C8 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company C10 Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company C-10 Euro Capital (SPV) Limited, a British Virgin Island restricted purpose company CEMEX Finance Europe B.V., incorporated in The Netherlands CEMEX Finance LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in the U.S. CEMEX Materials Corporation, a limited liability company incorporated in the U.S. --Foreign currency IDR 'B'. --CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., Certificados Bursatiles 'BB-(mex)'; --C5 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD350 million perpetual secured notes callable in 2011 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Finance Europe B.V., Euro 900 million, 4.75% guaranteed notes due in 2014 'B+/RR3'; --C8 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD750 million perpetual secured notes callable in 2014 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., USD 800 million senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 'B+/RR3'; --C10 Capital (SPV) Limited, USD900 million perpetual secured notes callable in 2016 B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Finance LLC, USD1.750 billion, 9.5% senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2016 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Finance LLC, Euro 350 billion, 9.625% senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2017 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Espana, Euro 115 million, 8.875% senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2017 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., USD 1.650 billion, 9% senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2018 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Espana, USD 1.067 billion, 9.25% senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2020 'B+/RR3'; --CEMEX Materials Corporation, USD150 million, 7.7% guaranteed notes due in 2025 'B+/RR3'; --C-10 Euro Capital (SPV) Limited, Euro 730 million perpetual secured notes callable in 2049 'B+/RR3'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.