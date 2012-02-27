版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Wyndham Worldwide Corp notes

Overview	
     -- U.S. leisure company Wyndham Worldwide Corp. plans to issue an 	
aggregate of $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the proposed notes.	
     -- Wyndham plans to use the proceeds to repurchase up to $500 million in 	
existing senior notes through a tender offer, to repay revolver balances, and 	
for general corporate purposes.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects cushion in Wyndham's credit 	
measures compared with thresholds that we view as in line with the current 	
'BBB-' rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 	
issue-level rating to Parsippany, N.J.-based Wyndham Worldwide Corp.'s 	
proposed aggregate $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. 	
Wyndham plans to use the proceeds to repurchase any and all outstanding 	
amounts of the $250 million 9.875% senior notes due 2014, and the partial 	
repurchase of outstanding amounts of the company's 6% senior notes due 2016 	
and 7.375% notes due 2020. To affect this repurchase, Wyndham announced today 	
a tender offer with a maximum tender amount of $500 million for all three 	
notes issues. Wyndham plans to use the remaining proceeds from its proposed 	
notes issuances to repay revolver balances and for general corporate purposes.	
Rationale	
Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Wyndham reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile as satisfactory is based 	
upon the company's significant and, in some cases, leading market positions in 	
each of its business units, a good level of business diversity and our 	
positive view of management as a prudent business operator. In addition, our 	
assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile reflects the relatively stable 	
revenue and cash flow characteristics over the cycle across the lodging, 	
timeshare exchange, and vacation rentals businesses (compared to other leisure 	
companies). A significant level of revenue volatility and high historical 	
levels of capital intensity in the timeshare industry, the cyclical nature of 	
the lodging and timeshare businesses, and the company's participation in 	
highly competitive markets, offset these positive factors somewhat. 	
	
Our assessment of Wyndham's financial risk profile as intermediate reflects 	
our expectation that Wyndham will maintain captive finance adjusted total debt 	
to EBITDA below 3.5x and captive finance adjusted funds from operations to 	
total debt in the low-20% area or higher over the economic cycle.	
	
Our rating incorporates the following operating performance expectations:	
	
     -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership (47% of estimated 2012 EBITDA before 	
corporate costs): Wyndham expects to increase tours in the low-to-mid single 	
digits area in 2012 as the company increases its focus on new owner sales, and 	
the company expects its propensity to finance timeshare sales will remain 	
around the mid-50% area in 2012. We have assumed that volume per guest (a 	
revenue efficiency metric that measures the company's ability to convert tours 	
into sales) increases at the low end of Wyndham's 2% to 5% range in 2012, 	
consistent with 2% growth in this metric in 2011. Wyndham said overall 	
receivables default and delinquency rates are stable, and the provision for 	
loan losses should decline in the low-single digits in 2012. We believe that 	
resort management and services revenue will grow in the low- to 	
mid-single-digit area. We believe these drivers result in total timeshare 	
revenue increasing in the mid- to high-single-digit area in 2012. However, we 	
assume timeshare EBITDA in 2012 is flat compared with 2011 because of the 	
increased franchise fee the timeshare unit will pay the hotel group for the 	
use of the Wyndham brand starting in 2012. Additionally, we assume Wyndham's 	
timeshare EBITDA margin declines by one hundred basis points in 2012, partly 	
the result of the company running more tours in order to add new owners to its 	
base, which is a lower margin sale. Notwithstanding the pursuit of new owners, 	
we believe that upgrade sales to existing customers will remain a majority of 	
total timeshare sales for Wyndham over the intermediate term (upgrade sales 	
were 68% of timeshare sales in 2011 and 2010).	
     -- We believe timeshare securitization markets will be available to 	
Wyndham for the foreseeable future, and overcollateralization requirements 	
have moderated from higher-than-historical levels experienced in 2009. The 	
overcollateralization rate for Wyndham's 2011 term securitizations averaged 	
only 5%, and Wyndham's three term securitizations in 2010 were completed at 	
improving overcollateralization rates of 28%, 17%, and 12%. By comparison, 	
costly overcollateralization rates of 46%, 45%, and 30%, financed the 	
company's three term securitizations that closed in 2009 in the aftermath of 	
the financial crisis. The increase in credit-protection levels in 2009 	
reflected significant volatility in investor risk appetite for timeshare paper 	
and uncertainty regarding future timeshare receivable defaults. Consequently, 	
we acknowledge the fluid financing terms that enable Wyndham's continued 	
access to this important source of financing. We base the amount of debt we 	
remove from the balance sheet in our captive finance adjustment on a 3.0x 	
debt-to-equity ratio. We also remove EBITDA (defined as consumer finance 	
revenue less noninterest expense) and funds from operations (defined as 	
captive finance EBITDA less securitization interest expense) generated by the 	
captive finance unit in our adjustments.	
     -- Wyndham Exchange and Rentals (30%): We believe the average number of 	
members in Wyndham's timeshare exchange business will decline in the 	
low-single digits area, reflecting the loss of a 60,000 member affiliate, and 	
that revenue per member will be about flat amid a still-tough consumer 	
spending environment in 2012. We also believe the number of vacation rental 	
transactions will be up in the low-single digits area and the average price 	
per vacation rental will decline in the low-single-digit area (including 	
Wyndham's estimate of the negative impact of expected foreign exchange rates). 	
As a result, we expect total revenue and EBITDA in the unit will be about flat 	
in 2012.	
     -- Wyndham Hotel Group (23%): We believe U.S. revenue per available room 	
(RevPAR) will increase between 3% and 6% in 2012; Wyndham expects rooms in the 	
company's lodging system will grow in the low-single-digit area. We believe 	
these drivers will result in a royalty and franchise fee revenue increase in 	
the mid-single-digit area in 2012. We expect an increase in Wyndham's 2012 	
lodging revenue around 10% and an increase in lodging EBITDA between 15% and 	
20% from RevPAR and rooms growth, but also because Wyndham Hotel Group will 	
charge the company's timeshare unit a higher franchise fee for the use of the 	
Wyndham brand, and the opening of the company's wholly owned Wyndham Grand 	
Hotel in Orlando in 2011, both of which we assume will enhance Wyndham Hotel 	
Group EBITDA performance in 2012.	
     -- We expect Wyndham to increase total revenue and EBITDA in the 	
mid-single-digit area in 2012 as result of the aforementioned performance 	
expectations. Captive finance adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt was around 25% as of December 2011, which are 	
good for the current rating. Wyndham spent around $1 billion repurchasing 	
common stock and warrants in 2011, and the company had $311 million remaining 	
on its current share repurchase authorization through Feb. 7, 2012. We expect 	
Wyndham to increase the authorization this year, and borrow to make share 	
repurchases and other investments, increasing leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x 	
financial policy range. Under these expectations, Wyndham would have some 	
cushion in its credit measures compared with thresholds that we view as in 	
line with our current rating.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 	
incorporating our performance expectations, Wyndham has an "adequate" 	
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its 	
liquidity profile are:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- We project net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%.	
     -- Wyndham maintains solid bank relationships and a satisfactory standing 	
in credit markets, in our view. We also believe Wyndham can maintain 	
satisfactory access to securitization financing markets over the intermediate 	
term.	
     -- We expect Wyndham to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk 	
management and share repurchases.	
     -- The company would remain in compliance with covenants despite a 15% 	
decline in EBITDA, in our assessment.	
	
At December 2011, Wyndham's liquidity sources include an estimated $771 	
million in availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due 	
July 2016, $363 million in availability under the company's two year $600 	
million conduit facility (closed in June 2011), and $142 million in cash 	
balances. In 2011, Wyndham generated $687 million in free operating cash flow 	
(net of a VAT refund and interest income), and we expect it can produce at 	
least a similar level in 2012. We have incorporated into our free operating 	
cash flow assumption that timeshare development spending would be less than 	
the cost of timeshare sales in 2012 (Wyndham expects to spend between $110 	
million and $120 million on timeshare development in 2012 and $150 million 	
annually on average through 2015). Wyndham expects capital spending, equity 	
investments, and development advances to be between $195 million and $210 	
million in 2012, and that mezzanine and other financing to support hotel 	
development over the next several years will be around $200 million. 	
	
Wyndham increased its annual dividend over 50% starting with the dividend to 	
be declared in the first quarter of 2012. Wyndham expects dividend payments to 	
be about $140 million in 2012. Even with investment and dividend spending 	
levels, we believe Wyndham will increase its share repurchase authorization 	
this year, and borrow to make share repurchases and investments, increasing 	
leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x financial policy range.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects cushion in Wyndham's credit measures 	
compared with thresholds that we view as in line with the current 'BBB-' 	
rating, which are a maximum of 3.5x for debt to EBITDA and a minimum in the 	
low-20% area for FFO to debt. Captive finance adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x 	
and FFO to total debt was around 25% as of December 2011. Given our mid-single 	
digit expectation for total revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe that 	
Wyndham is likely to borrow to make investments and share repurchases in order 	
to increase leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x financial policy range.	
	
Ratings could face downward pressure if the company increases leverage above 	
its current financial policy range by completing a significant level of share 	
repurchases and pursues a material debt-financed acquisition over the near 	
term. Higher ratings are unlikely given the company's leverage policy and our 	
thresholds for the current rating.	
	
Ratings List	
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
$600 mil. sr unsec notes due 2017, 2022    BBB-

