TEXT-S&P rates Wyndham Worldwide Corp notes

Overview -- U.S. leisure company Wyndham Worldwide Corp. plans to issue an aggregate of $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the proposed notes. -- Wyndham plans to use the proceeds to repurchase up to $500 million in existing senior notes through a tender offer, to repay revolver balances, and for general corporate purposes. -- The stable rating outlook reflects cushion in Wyndham's credit measures compared with thresholds that we view as in line with the current 'BBB-' rating. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Parsippany, N.J.-based Wyndham Worldwide Corp.'s proposed aggregate $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. Wyndham plans to use the proceeds to repurchase any and all outstanding amounts of the $250 million 9.875% senior notes due 2014, and the partial repurchase of outstanding amounts of the company's 6% senior notes due 2016 and 7.375% notes due 2020. To affect this repurchase, Wyndham announced today a tender offer with a maximum tender amount of $500 million for all three notes issues. Wyndham plans to use the remaining proceeds from its proposed notes issuances to repay revolver balances and for general corporate purposes. Rationale Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Wyndham reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile as satisfactory is based upon the company's significant and, in some cases, leading market positions in each of its business units, a good level of business diversity and our positive view of management as a prudent business operator. In addition, our assessment of Wyndham's business risk profile reflects the relatively stable revenue and cash flow characteristics over the cycle across the lodging, timeshare exchange, and vacation rentals businesses (compared to other leisure companies). A significant level of revenue volatility and high historical levels of capital intensity in the timeshare industry, the cyclical nature of the lodging and timeshare businesses, and the company's participation in highly competitive markets, offset these positive factors somewhat. Our assessment of Wyndham's financial risk profile as intermediate reflects our expectation that Wyndham will maintain captive finance adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and captive finance adjusted funds from operations to total debt in the low-20% area or higher over the economic cycle. Our rating incorporates the following operating performance expectations: -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership (47% of estimated 2012 EBITDA before corporate costs): Wyndham expects to increase tours in the low-to-mid single digits area in 2012 as the company increases its focus on new owner sales, and the company expects its propensity to finance timeshare sales will remain around the mid-50% area in 2012. We have assumed that volume per guest (a revenue efficiency metric that measures the company's ability to convert tours into sales) increases at the low end of Wyndham's 2% to 5% range in 2012, consistent with 2% growth in this metric in 2011. Wyndham said overall receivables default and delinquency rates are stable, and the provision for loan losses should decline in the low-single digits in 2012. We believe that resort management and services revenue will grow in the low- to mid-single-digit area. We believe these drivers result in total timeshare revenue increasing in the mid- to high-single-digit area in 2012. However, we assume timeshare EBITDA in 2012 is flat compared with 2011 because of the increased franchise fee the timeshare unit will pay the hotel group for the use of the Wyndham brand starting in 2012. Additionally, we assume Wyndham's timeshare EBITDA margin declines by one hundred basis points in 2012, partly the result of the company running more tours in order to add new owners to its base, which is a lower margin sale. Notwithstanding the pursuit of new owners, we believe that upgrade sales to existing customers will remain a majority of total timeshare sales for Wyndham over the intermediate term (upgrade sales were 68% of timeshare sales in 2011 and 2010). -- We believe timeshare securitization markets will be available to Wyndham for the foreseeable future, and overcollateralization requirements have moderated from higher-than-historical levels experienced in 2009. The overcollateralization rate for Wyndham's 2011 term securitizations averaged only 5%, and Wyndham's three term securitizations in 2010 were completed at improving overcollateralization rates of 28%, 17%, and 12%. By comparison, costly overcollateralization rates of 46%, 45%, and 30%, financed the company's three term securitizations that closed in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The increase in credit-protection levels in 2009 reflected significant volatility in investor risk appetite for timeshare paper and uncertainty regarding future timeshare receivable defaults. Consequently, we acknowledge the fluid financing terms that enable Wyndham's continued access to this important source of financing. We base the amount of debt we remove from the balance sheet in our captive finance adjustment on a 3.0x debt-to-equity ratio. We also remove EBITDA (defined as consumer finance revenue less noninterest expense) and funds from operations (defined as captive finance EBITDA less securitization interest expense) generated by the captive finance unit in our adjustments. -- Wyndham Exchange and Rentals (30%): We believe the average number of members in Wyndham's timeshare exchange business will decline in the low-single digits area, reflecting the loss of a 60,000 member affiliate, and that revenue per member will be about flat amid a still-tough consumer spending environment in 2012. We also believe the number of vacation rental transactions will be up in the low-single digits area and the average price per vacation rental will decline in the low-single-digit area (including Wyndham's estimate of the negative impact of expected foreign exchange rates). As a result, we expect total revenue and EBITDA in the unit will be about flat in 2012. -- Wyndham Hotel Group (23%): We believe U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) will increase between 3% and 6% in 2012; Wyndham expects rooms in the company's lodging system will grow in the low-single-digit area. We believe these drivers will result in a royalty and franchise fee revenue increase in the mid-single-digit area in 2012. We expect an increase in Wyndham's 2012 lodging revenue around 10% and an increase in lodging EBITDA between 15% and 20% from RevPAR and rooms growth, but also because Wyndham Hotel Group will charge the company's timeshare unit a higher franchise fee for the use of the Wyndham brand, and the opening of the company's wholly owned Wyndham Grand Hotel in Orlando in 2011, both of which we assume will enhance Wyndham Hotel Group EBITDA performance in 2012. -- We expect Wyndham to increase total revenue and EBITDA in the mid-single-digit area in 2012 as result of the aforementioned performance expectations. Captive finance adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was around 25% as of December 2011, which are good for the current rating. Wyndham spent around $1 billion repurchasing common stock and warrants in 2011, and the company had $311 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization through Feb. 7, 2012. We expect Wyndham to increase the authorization this year, and borrow to make share repurchases and other investments, increasing leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x financial policy range. Under these expectations, Wyndham would have some cushion in its credit measures compared with thresholds that we view as in line with our current rating. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Wyndham has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We project net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Wyndham maintains solid bank relationships and a satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view. We also believe Wyndham can maintain satisfactory access to securitization financing markets over the intermediate term. -- We expect Wyndham to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk management and share repurchases. -- The company would remain in compliance with covenants despite a 15% decline in EBITDA, in our assessment. At December 2011, Wyndham's liquidity sources include an estimated $771 million in availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due July 2016, $363 million in availability under the company's two year $600 million conduit facility (closed in June 2011), and $142 million in cash balances. In 2011, Wyndham generated $687 million in free operating cash flow (net of a VAT refund and interest income), and we expect it can produce at least a similar level in 2012. We have incorporated into our free operating cash flow assumption that timeshare development spending would be less than the cost of timeshare sales in 2012 (Wyndham expects to spend between $110 million and $120 million on timeshare development in 2012 and $150 million annually on average through 2015). Wyndham expects capital spending, equity investments, and development advances to be between $195 million and $210 million in 2012, and that mezzanine and other financing to support hotel development over the next several years will be around $200 million. Wyndham increased its annual dividend over 50% starting with the dividend to be declared in the first quarter of 2012. Wyndham expects dividend payments to be about $140 million in 2012. Even with investment and dividend spending levels, we believe Wyndham will increase its share repurchase authorization this year, and borrow to make share repurchases and investments, increasing leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x financial policy range. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects cushion in Wyndham's credit measures compared with thresholds that we view as in line with the current 'BBB-' rating, which are a maximum of 3.5x for debt to EBITDA and a minimum in the low-20% area for FFO to debt. Captive finance adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x and FFO to total debt was around 25% as of December 2011. Given our mid-single digit expectation for total revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe that Wyndham is likely to borrow to make investments and share repurchases in order to increase leverage to its 3.0x to 3.3x financial policy range. Ratings could face downward pressure if the company increases leverage above its current financial policy range by completing a significant level of share repurchases and pursues a material debt-financed acquisition over the near term. Higher ratings are unlikely given the company's leverage policy and our thresholds for the current rating. Ratings List Wyndham Worldwide Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $600 mil. sr unsec notes due 2017, 2022 BBB-