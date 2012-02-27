TEXT-S&P cuts Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa hybrids to 'B-'

Feb 27 () - -- On Feb. 15, 2012, Italy-based Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL (Banco Popolare) completed its buyback offers to holders of Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments. -- We consider these offers to be "opportunistic," as defined by our criteria. -- We also believe the risk the bank might defer its coupon payment on Tier 1 hybrid debt in the future has increased. -- As a result, we are lowering the rating on the hybrid Tier 1 debt to 'B-' from 'B'. We are removing the rating on the hybrids from CreditWatch with negative implications. Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its issue rating on the Hybrid Tier 1 debt issued by Italy-based Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL (Banco Popolare; BBB-/Negative/A-3) to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Dec. 7, 2011. The downgrade of the hybrid instruments is based on our view of the increased risk that Banco Popolare could defer its hybrid coupon payments in the future. This reflects our assessment of the bank's modest earning capacity, owing to the current weak economic environment, and the increased pressure on its capital after the European Banking Authority (EBA) determined a potential EUR2.8 billion capital shortfall in its stress test for Banco Popolare, published on Dec. 8, 2011. On Feb. 15, 2012, Banco Popolare completed its buyback offers to holders of Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments. This offer is part of the capital strengthening actions the bank is carrying out to meet the EBA requirement of a 9% core Tier 1 ratio by June 2012. Following our review of the terms and conditions of the offer and the recent amounts bought back by Banco Popolare, we consider this offer to be "opportunistic," under our hybrid criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to our criteria, we consider an offer to be "opportunistic" when a issuer offers to exchange bonds for below par where changes in market interest rates, other technicalities, or market developments have caused its bonds to trade at a discount. We believe such an offer has no credit implications for the issuer. In our view, the impact of the offer on the bank's core Tier 1 ratio will be limited. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria to Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 RATINGS LIST Downgrade; CreditWatch Action To From Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL Hybrid Instruments B- B/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.