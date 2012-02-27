TEXT-S&P: Claire's Stores ratings unchanged by notes

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged after the company's announcement of a $50 million add-on to its existing first-lien notes. Once Claire's Stores completes the transaction, we estimate that the total size of the first-lien notes will be $450 million. According to the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its existing term loan. RATINGS LIST Claire's Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior secured $450 mil 8.7% first-lien notes B Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.