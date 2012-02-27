版本:
TEXT-S&P: Claire's Stores ratings unchanged by notes

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is
maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty
retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged
after the company's announcement of a $50 million add-on to its existing
first-lien notes. Once Claire's Stores completes the transaction, we estimate
that the total size of the first-lien notes will be $450 million. According to
the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding indebtedness under
its existing term loan. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Claire's Stores Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating            B-/Stable/--	
Senior secured	
 $450 mil 8.7% first-lien notes    B	
   Recovery Rating                 2	
	
	
