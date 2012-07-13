TEXT-S&P affirms Darden Restaurants

Overview -- U.S. restaurant operator Darden is acquiring Yard House USA Inc. for $585 million. -- We expect the transaction to be financed with additional debt and will weaken credit ratios, but we also believe the company will continue to grow sales and profits, reflecting new unit growth. -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will improve profits and restore credit metrics to levels we have previously viewed appropriate for the current rating. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. The outlook at stable. Darden has entered into an agreement to purchase Yard House USA Inc., an operator of bar-and-grill restaurants, for $585 million. We expect that that the transaction will be financed primarily with debt and that Yard House will add only marginal incremental profits. As a result, we expect the transaction will weaken Darden's credit ratios. We expect pro forma operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 2.8x, up from 2.3x at the end of Darden's fiscal 2012 (May 27, 2012). We previously stated that we may consider a lower rating if leverage were in the high-2x area. However, we believe Darden is committed to enhancing credit ratios over the next two years as a result of profit growth and we see leverage declining to the mid-2x area during the company's fiscal 2014. Rationale The ratings on Darden reflect Standard & Poor's view of its business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on its outperformance relative to industry peers and its strong market share in a very fragmented industry. Accordingly, we expect Darden will continue to grow revenue and profits over the near term from new unit growth. Despite the expected increase in debt from the Yard House acquisition, we are maintaining our view of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate." This is based on our projection that credit ratios will be improving over the next few years, and that Darden's financial policies will remain moderate. We expect good operating results to drive credit ratio enhancement, but we do not expect meaningful discretionary cash flow given Darden's expected capital investment and dividend payments. With about 40 locations, the Yard House is much smaller than Darden's current operations, but we see it as another means for Darden to expand its specialty restaurant business. We only expect the transaction to increase revenues and EBITDA by about 3%-4%, and as a result, we do not see this acquisition has having an impact on our business risk assessment of Darden. We expect the transaction to be financed exclusively with debt and expect total adjusted debt to increase by approximately $700 million, which includes incremental debt to fund the transaction plus an increase in operating lease commitments. While we generally believe there is overcapacity in the restaurant industry, we think that Darden's concepts, including its core operations like Olive Garden and Red Lobster, are capable of further growth, given their good value proposition with customers. Over the next two years, we foresee continued earnings growth and generally stable margins, resulting from positive same-store sales, new store openings, and ongoing operational discipline. Still, our expectations are tempered by our forecast for weak economic growth, unemployment remaining above 8% through 2013, and the potential that rising oil and gasoline prices could pressure restaurant traffic. Moreover, industry price competition could limit sales performance. Considering this, our base-case scenario assumes: -- Total revenue growth in fiscal 2013 to be in 10% range (approximately 3%-4% resulting from the Yard House Acquisition, 5%-6% from new unit growth, and 1%-2% reflecting same-store sales). In 2014, we expect revenue growth in the range of 7%-9% (5%-6% from new unit growth, and 2%-3% reflecting same-store sales). -- We expect modest EBITDA margin contraction in 2013 as a result of cost pressures, but then some expansion in 2014 as the company realizes some cost-saving benefits subsequent to the Yard House integration and as it leverages overhead costs with revenue growth. -- This would lead to unadjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2013 of about $1.25 billion and in 2014 of approximately $1.4 billion. -- We also expect Darden to moderate share repurchase activity over the next two years and for balance-sheet debt to remain relatively static. Such a scenario would lead to the following credit ratios: -- Adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.6x-2.7x for fiscal 2013 and 2.4x-2.5x for fiscal 2014; -- EBITDA coverage of interest of about 6.9x-7.1x for both years; and -- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the high-20% range in 2013 and in the low-30% range in 2014. These ratios are generally commensurate with indicative credit ratios of intermediate financial risk profiles. While we expect the company to grow profits, we would not expect credit ratios to be appreciably better than our forecasted 2014 levels, since the company has funded shareholder returns and acquisitions with increased debt in the past. Liquidity We view Darden's liquidity as "adequate," which means that we expect its sources to cover its uses by a ratio of 1.2 to 1.0 over the next two years. We expect sources of liquidity to primarily come from FFO, which we expect to be about $1 billion in fiscal 2013 and access to the commercial paper markets or available borrowings under the $750 million revolving credit facility. Uses of liquidity are likely to be capital spending, which we expect to be near $750 million and dividend payments that will likely be in excess of last year's level of $250 million. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would also withstand a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- The company has sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view; and -- Manageable debt maturities over the intermediate term. Outlook The outlook on Darden is stable, which incorporates our expectation of considerable profit growth leading to credit ratio enhancement over the next two years. However, if profits do not grow as anticipated and credit ratios are static over the near term, we may consider a lower rating. For example, if at the end of fiscal 2013, operating lease-adjusted leverage is still 2.8x or worse, we may consider a lower rating or an outlook change. Such a scenario could occur if debt increases as expected, sales grow 10%, and operating margins contract 120 basis points. A positive rating action is not a likely near-term consideration, given the debt Darden has taken on to fund the acquisition. Nonetheless, we would consider a higher rating if Darden lowered leverage to approximately 2x and we were comfortable that management's acquisition and share repurchase strategies would allow for leverage to remain in that area. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Darden Restaurants Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB Commercial Paper A-2