TEXT-Fitch rates Sprint Nextel

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Sprint Nextel Corporation's $2 billion notes offering. This includes a 'BB/RR2' rating to the junior guaranteed unsecured notes due 2020 and a 'B+/RR4' rating to the unsecured senior notes due 2017. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may include redemptions or service requirements of outstanding debt, network expansion and modernization and potential funding of Clearwire Corporation. The Rating Outlook on Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries is Negative. The $2 billion debt issuance takes another step toward reducing medium-term refinancing risk and fortifying Sprint Nextel's liquidity position due to material cash requirements related to the network modernization project and iPhone rollout. These plans will result in significant cash deficits for the next two years. Sprint Nextel had previously indicated requirements to raise $5 billion to $7 billion of external funding through 2013, of which $4 billion was related to refinancings of existing debt maturities in 2012 and 2013. Sprint fully repaid $2.25 billion in 2012 maturities with proceeds from the $4 billion debt issuance in November 2011. The new debt issuance provides additional liquidity to potentially fund a large portion of the $1.8 billion in debt maturing in 2013. Maturities in 2014 total $1.4 billion including $1.2 billion of Nextel Communications Inc. (NCI) debt which is callable at par after March 15, 2012. The $2.6 billion in maturities in 2015 include $2.1 billion of NCI debt that is currently callable at par. The company is also working on additional liquidity using vendor financing with agreements expected before the end of the second quarter. The company's liquidity at the end of 2011 was approximately $6.7 billion, including $5.6 billion in cash. The junior guaranteed unsecured notes benefit from an upstream guarantee from all material operating subsidiaries. This guarantee is subordinated in right of the subsidiary guarantees under the credit agreement. Fitch has assigned a 'BB/RR2' rating to the junior unsecured guaranteed notes, the same as the credit facility. This reflects expectations for superior recovery prospects under a bankruptcy scenario due to the relative size of the loss cushion in the waterfall analysis behind the junior unsecured guaranteed notes. The Sprint Nextel credit agreement allows sizeable carve-outs for additional senior indebtedness. The carve-outs include unsecured junior guaranteed indebtedness that is subordinated in right of subsidiary guarantees to the credit facilities not to exceed $4 billion. Between the last two debt offerings, Sprint has now issued $4 billion in junior guaranteed debt. The unsecured junior guaranteed debt is senior to the unsecured notes at Sprint Nextel, Sprint Capital Corporation and Nextel Communications Inc. The unsecured senior notes at these entities are not supported by an upstream guarantee from the operating subsidiaries. The credit agreement additionally allows capacity for unsecured senior guaranteed indebtedness of $2 billion. This debt would benefit from the same guarantee and rank equally in right of payment to the unsecured credit facilities. Vendor financing will likely also be used, secured by network related infrastructure. Sprint Nextel has indicated potential plans for $1 billion to $3 billion of vendor financing. Consequently Fitch expects Sprint Nextel will pursue options for further debt financing that will place additional indebtedness ahead of the senior unsecured notes (no upstream guarantees) thereby diminishing recovery prospects. Under this scenario, the senior unsecured notes could be downgraded an additional notch as the capital structure further evolves during 2012. Sprint Nextel's $2.24 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expires in October 2013. Sprint negotiated an amendment to the credit facility to give it cushion relief into 2013, due to iPhone-related losses. The leverage ratio which is currently 4.5 times (x), will reduce to 4.25x beginning in April 2012 and again to 4.00x in January 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio was 3.7x. Fitch expects Sprint would likely need to consider parameters for a new facility by the end of 2012 given the 2013 maturity. The ratings have limited flexibility for execution missteps, weakened core operational results, significantly higher cash requirements, or lack of expected benefits from the network modernization project. Fitch expects leverage for Sprint Nextel to peak in the 5x range during 2012. Leverage was approximately 4.0x at the end of the fourth quarter 2011. As a result, Fitch will not revise the Negative Outlook during 2012. Continued improvement in subscriber metrics, operating fundamentals, network upgrade execution and iPhone related losses will be required before a stabilization of the Outlook can occur. The agreement that Clearwire and Sprint Nextel reached in December demonstrates the improved relationship and better alignment of the strategic direction between the two companies. Sprint Nextel's agreement with Clearwire lays the foundation for additional commercial fourth-generation (4G) LTE capacity utilizing Clearwire's network and spectrum in a collaborative build, beginning in 2013. Additionally, Sprint contributed in excess of $300 million as an equity investment and modified terms of their WiMAX agreement to support 4G data services including defined payments for capacity during the next four years. However, Fitch believes Sprint Nextel has challenges associated with the competitive positioning of its 4G LTE plans. Sprint's LTE build materially lags its larger nationwide peers. Sprint's initial deployment of LTE over 10MHz is less than ideal from a speed and capacity standpoint than Verizon's LTE deployment utilizing 20 MHz of 700 MHz spectrum. Sprint's plans also carry much higher execution risk due to the significant network upgrades required during the next couple of years. In addition, the company is dependent on Clearwire executing its 4G upgrade plans. Clearwire's near-term funding gap has largely been filled through a variety of sources although the company will continue to require funding beyond the next 12 months. This is due to operating cash flow deficits and likely requirements to expand the 4G LTE build beyond initial plans of 8,000 cell sites. Fitch expects that Sprint will need to contribute further capital which is not included in current rating considerations. Other companies, including AT&T and T-Mobile, have indicated the need for additional spectrum and/or capacity for 4G data services given the expectations for robust data demand growth. Nonetheless, Clearwire has not yet benefited from the increased demand for 4G data capacity with other operators and investors as the cable companies and Google have walked away from past significant investments. Failure by Clearwire to reach future additional material agreements for 4G LTE capacity or spectrum with other operators is a cause for concern. Consequently, Clearwire would continue to be more reliant on Sprint for 4G LTE usage and funding. Fitch currently rates Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries as follows: Sprint Nextel Corporation; --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB/RR2'; --Junior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BB/RR2'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'. Sprint Capital Corporation; --IDR 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'. Nextel Communications Inc. (Nextel); --IDR 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.