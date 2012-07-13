TEXT-S&P affirms Playboy Enterprises

Overview -- U.S. media and lifestyle company Playboy Enterprises Inc. received an amendment, delaying the effective date of its minimum EBITDA covenant until 2013. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company, and removing it from CreditWatch where it was placed with negative implications on May 1, 2012. -- We are raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'B' from 'B-', and revising our recovery ratings to '2' from '3'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that financial performance over the next 12 months may not be sufficient to alleviate its covenant compliance pressure. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Playboy Enterprises Inc. and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 1, 2012. Our rating outlook is negative. We revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The increase in our recovery rating on the senior secured credit facility reflects a slight increase in our 2014 simulated distressed valuation and the repayment of debt. We raised our issue-level rating on the debt to 'B' from 'B-' (one notch higher than the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company), in accordance with our notching criteria for a '2' recovery rating. Rationale The rating on Playboy Enterprises Inc. reflects our expectation that it may have trouble meeting its minimum EBITDA covenant in mid-2013 as Playboy continues its restructuring efforts and transforms into a primarily brand-management and licensing company. We consider the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on declining business segments that will continue to pressure overall performance. The possibility of a covenant violation in 2013 and high debt leverage support our assessment of Playboy's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect Playboy to benefit from added overseas licensing deals, but it still faces the secular decline of the magazine sector. Playboy is a media and lifestyle company, marketing the Playboy brand primarily through licensing initiatives. In November 2011, it entered a partnership with Manwin Group related to the operation of its television and digital assets. This segment has been hampered by the availability of free adult content on the Internet. The transaction shifted Playboy's focus to its licensing segment, which has been more stable. We expect this segment's growth to benefit from the company's well-known brand. Conversely, print operations have exhibited steadily declining results, reflecting the adverse fundamentals of the magazine sector. Under our 2012 base-case scenario, we forecast low- to mid-twenties percentage growth from licensing activities and a decline in print revenue of roughly 15%. We expect EBITDA margin to improve to the mid- to high-single-digit area on lower restructuring expenses, cost reductions, and licensing segment growth. Our 2013 forecast is for mid- to high-single-digit percent revenue growth and EBITDA margin of approximately 30%. This margin improvement assumes the majority of Playboy's restructuring efforts will have been completed, and no longer a significant expense. Our highly leveraged financial risk assessment incorporates our expectation of little or no covenant cushion in 2013, high debt leverage, and thin EBITDA coverage of interest. Since April 2011, when Playboy executed a going-private transaction, leverage has been very steep and interest coverage has been less than 1x. Our calculations do not add back to EBITDA many of the restructuring expenses that the company has incurred over this period. Playboy's debt leverage is consistent with our indicative financial-risk ratio threshold for a highly leveraged financial profile (greater than 5x). We expect leverage to decrease substantially in 2013 on lower restructuring expenses. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, discretionary cash flow was negative because of transaction-related expenses and restructuring charges. For 2012, we expect Playboy to continue incurring a discretionary cash flow deficit for those reasons. Capital expenditures and working capital are not large users of cash; capital expenditures as a percentage of expected 2012 revenue are low, around 3%. Liquidity We view Playboy's liquidity as "less than adequate" to meet uses over the next 12 to 18 months based on the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Playboy does not have sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline 15% without breaching covenants. -- We believe it has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. As of March 31, 2012, cash sources include cash of about $25 million and Playboy's $10 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash uses are mainly for capital expenditures, working capital, and restructuring. Maturities are minimal until 2017, when the $185 million term loan matures. We expect Playboy to generate some discretionary cash flow in the second half of 2012, with modest EBITDA growth and lower restructuring charges. Playboy is subject to several financial covenants, including a total leverage covenant of 6.1x that gradually steps down, a minimum interest covenant of 1.7x that gradually steps up, and a maximum capital expenditure covenant of $5 million per year. The total leverage coverage covenant is currently its tightest, and we expect EBITDA cushion to be less than 15% for the rest of 2012. Playboy is subject to a minimum EBITDA test of $47 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2013. If EBITDA is less than $47 million, its sponsor would be permitted to provide a cash infusion of $10 million to cure the default. We believe there is a possibility that Playboy will not meet the minimum EBITDA covenant in 2013. Outlook Our negative rating outlook on Playboy reflects our view that financial performance over the next 12 months may not be sufficient to alleviate the company's covenant compliance pressure. We could lower our rating if it becomes increasingly apparent that Playboy will violate the minimum EBITDA covenant. We could revise our rating outlook to stable if Playboy establishes an appropriate margin of compliance, generates positive discretionary cash flow, and significantly outperforms our expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch To From Playboy Enterprises Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Issue ratings raised; Recovery ratings revised; Off CreditWatch To From Playboy Enterprises Inc. Senior Secured $185 mil. term loan due 2017 B B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 3 $10 mil. revolver due 2016 B B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 3