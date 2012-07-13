版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 14日 星期六 04:12 BJT

PARTYCITY/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 13 Party City Holdings Inc : * Moodys assigns caa1 rating to Party citys proposed unsecured notes * Rpt-moodys assigns caa1 rating to party citys proposed unsecured notes

