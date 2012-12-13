TEXT - S&P may raise Clearwire Corp ratings

Overview -- Sprint Nextel Corp. is offering to purchase the remaining 49% stake in Clearwire Corp. that it does not own for around $2.1 billion. -- We are placing our ratings on Clearwire, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We believe that an upgrade would likely be limited to one notch absent a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by Sprint Nextel. Rating Action On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC' corporate credit rating, and all other ratings, on Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless service provider Clearwire Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows Sprint Nextel Corp.'s (B+/Watch Pos/--) offer to purchase the remaining 49% that it does not already own of Clearwire for about $2.1 billion. It will provide about $800 million of interim financing, which will be used to fund operations and the build-out of Clearwire's Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. Including Clearwire's debt, we believe the transaction is valued at around $6 billion. The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we could raise the ratings if Sprint Nextel is successful in its bid to acquire the remaining stake in Clearwire. Sprint Nextel signed an agreement to sell a 70% stake in the company to Japan-based SoftBank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), which will include an $8 billion cash infusion. We believe an upgrade of Clearwire would likely be limited to one notch absent a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by Sprint Nextel. Clearwire is building a fourth-generation wireless network using a technology known as Time Division (TD)-LTE in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, which is compatible with Softbank's TD-LTE network in Japan. We believe that it has become more evident that Clearwire is important to SoftBank's long-term strategy in the U.S. because Clearwire's large spectrum position in frequencies similar to that of Softbank's will have some potential value for Softbank in equipment and technology development. Additionally, an acquisition of Clearwire could help improve the ecosystem for wireless devices on a TD-LTE network and reduce related handset costs. CreditWatch As part of our CreditWatch, we will monitor discussions between the two companies regarding the acquisition offer. We could raise or affirm the ratings on Clearwire if an acquisition is ultimately completed, depending partly on how any transaction is structured. We believe an upgrade would likely be limited to one notch, absent a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by Sprint Nextel. Even if the reported talks do not lead to an acquisition in the near term, we believe there is a greater rationale for some additional funding being provided to Clearwire based on our view of the potential importance of Clearwire to SoftBank's long-term strategy. Such strategic considerations or improved liquidity could also result in a moderate ratings uplift for Clearwire. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Temporary contact number: Allyn Arden (917-882-2541) Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged; CreditWatch Action To From Clearwire Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Pos/-- CCC/Developing/-- Clearwire Communications LLC Clearwire Finance Inc. Senior Secured CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Secured CC/Watch Pos CC Recovery Rating 6 6