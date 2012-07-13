TEXT-S&P rates Party City Holdings notes

July 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' issue-level rating to Party City Holdings Inc.'s $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The notes are rated two notches below the 'B' corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The notes offering follows the company's announcement that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a majority stake in Party City in a $2.7 billion debt-financed transaction. At the close of the transaction, Amscan Holdings Inc. (B+/Watch Neg/--) will be merged into Party City. Our ratings on Amscan remain on CreditWatch with negative implications pending the close of the transaction, at which point they will be lowered by one notch and withdrawn. For the complete analysis, see our research update on Party City Holdings Inc. published on July 9, 2012 on RatingsDirect. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Party City reflects our assessment of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria, based on its increased leverage and very aggressive financial policy; and its "weak" business risk profile, based on its narrow business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. Offsetting factors include the company's strong presence in the niche party goods industry and the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Party City Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Ratings assigned Party City Holdings Inc. Senior unsecured $700 mil. notes due 2020 CCC+ Recovery rating 6