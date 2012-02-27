TEXT-Fitch affirms Doral Financial Corp

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Doral Financial Corporation (DRL) and its main subsidiary,
Doral Bank (DB), at 'CCC' and assigned a Positive Outlook. A detailed list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
DRL's ratings reflect the company's ongoing challenges such as longer-term
strategic plans, geographic and product concentration with a limited franchise,
and high levels of non-performers. Given DRL's concentration in Puerto Rico and
the pressures on the local economy, Fitch believes prospects for earnings growth
is difficult in the near term.
The Positive Outlook reflects the view that DRL will continue to effectively
manage through a difficult operating environment. Fitch also notes that
performance year-over-year has improved albeit financial metrics are still weak.
For the 4Q11, DRL profitability measures improved evidenced by an ROA of 0.58%
and PPNR/Avg Assets of 0.66% compared to negative figures the previous year. The
company's earnings benefited from good net interest margin (NIM) expansion. For
4Q11, NIM was up by 82bps to 2.67% compared to 1.89% in the same period a year
ago. The expansion is due to improved funding costs and the origination of
higher-yielding commercial and industrial (C&I) loans.
Although Fitch has noted some positives, DRL is operating with a significant
level of nonperforming assets (NPAs) at 31.5% for 3Q11, which Fitch calculates
including trouble debt restructuring (TDRs). Excluding performing TDRs, NPA
ratio is about 12.6%, which still remains high among Fitch's rated universe.
Non-performers are split about 51% and 49% between residential mortgages and CRE
and construction loans. On a positive note, the level of inflows into
non-accrual has slowed compared to the previous year.
Net charge-offs (NCOs) have remained manageable up to this point, but well-above
normalized levels. The loss severity in the mortgage book is considered
relatively low given the characteristics such as low LTVs, DRL's high
reinstatement rate of 70% , and 75% of loan book had vintages prior to 2006 with
avg. loan size $105k of traditional products and retail originations. However,
with unemployment at 16% and weak economic conditions in the local market, Fitch
believes NCOs will remain elevated for an extended time.
Fitch's ratings also incorporate the analysis of DRL's commercial real estate
(CRE) exposures under various stress scenarios. Although CRE and construction
exposures are down from peaks in 2007/2008, they still remain substantial
totaling $1bn for 2011 and accounted for almost half of non-performing loans.
Fitch believes additional write-downs are a possibility as the real estate
sector in Puerto Rico continues to face pressures with high levels of unsold
inventories.
Fitch expects credit and capital pressures to persist throughout 2012 that may
result in the company needing additional capital as it works through its
problematic loans tied to CRE and construction in Puerto Rico. DRL has managed
to maintain regulatory capital ratios at well-capitalized and TCE was 6.12% at
Dec. 30, 2011. Balance sheet shrinkage continues to support capital ratios.
However, DRL's Texas ratio defined as NPAs/(Tangible Common Equity + Reserves)
is on the high end of most Fitch-rated institutions at above 200% as of Sept.
30, 2011.
Positive rating action could occur if DRL has the ability to sustain adequate
levels of PPNR, improves loan diversification and credit trends stabilize.
However, should NCOs increase substantially impacting DRL's capital position,
Fitch would revisit the ratings with the potential of a further downgrade.
More recently, DRL has ramped up its C&I loan originations through its U.S.
branches with outstandings up 100% year-over-year totaling $1bn. Although the
diversification is a positive, Fitch is concerned with the rapid rate of growth
in a short-time frame. Additionally, banks industry-wide are targeting C&I,
which could also lead to adverse selection. DRL's C&I growth has been aided by
syndicated loan participations accounting for 63% of total loans originated in
2011. Should credit trends show signs of deterioration, Fitch would review
ratings for a possible downgrade.
Fitch notes that DRL's senior debt rating at 'CCC/RR6' is an exception to
Fitch's criteria (please see 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions, Aug.
16, 2011' with regards to the notching from the Long-Term IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings and assigned a Positive Outlook as follows:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Senior debt at 'CCC/RR6';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'C';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Viability rating at 'ccc';
--Long-term deposits at 'CCC/RR4';
--Short-term IDR at 'C';
--Short-term deposit at 'C'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Fitch has withdrawn the following:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Short-term debt rating at 'C';