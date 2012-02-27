版本:
TEXT-S&P changes Limited Brands s-t rating to 'B'

Feb 27 - Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's is conducting a review of existing short-term 	
ratings using new rating definitions.	
     -- We are revising the short-term rating on Limited Brands to 'B' from 	
'B-1' because of the change in our criteria.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming all other ratings and outlook, 	
including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The stable outlook on Limited Brands reflects our view that the 	
company's financial policies will remain aggressive, but that it will manage 	
its shareholder activities, with leverage at about 3x over the near term.	
 	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed the short-term 	
rating on Limited Brands to 'B' from 'B-1' following the revision of 	
short-term rating definitions for the 'B' category, and the removal of the 	
'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions. At the same time, we are affirming 	
all other ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. 	
The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Columbus, Ohio-based apparel retailer Limited Brands Inc. 	
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for further 	
performance gains during 2012--though at a lower rate than the previous 	
year--and for financial policies to remain aggressive. Both its Victoria's 	
Secret (VS) and Bath & Body Works (BBW) divisions are relatively mature, and 	
historically have provided consistent and solid cash flows.	
	
Pro forma for the $1 billion unsecured debt offering, we expect leverage to be 	
in the low-3x area, but consistent positive EBITDA growth is likely to reduce 	
leverage to about 3x over the near term. Over the next year, we expect 	
interest coverage to be about 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
to be in the low-20% range. The "significant" financial risk profile (as our 	
criteria define the term) incorporates our belief that the company's financial 	
policies will remain aggressive. Despite this, we expect that the company will 	
manage its leverage to about 3x over the near term. The company's 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile incorporates its participation in the 	
intensely competitive specialty retail industry, satisfactory market positions 	
in intimate apparel and personal care products, and geographic diversity.	
	
Although we anticipate Limited Brands will retain its performance momentum 	
over the near term, we expect it to continue at a lower rate. We believe 	
consolidated same-store sales are likely to be in the low-single digits as the 	
tepid economy mutes consumer spending. We expect margins to benefit slightly 	
from further operational leverage and lower product costs over the near term. 	
We anticipate EBITDA margins will remain slightly above 20% over the near term.	
 	
Liquidity	
Our 'B' short-term rating on Limited Brands reflects our long-term issuer 	
rating and our view that liquidity is "strong." We expect sources of cash to 	
exceed uses over the next 12 months. Cash sources include about $1 billion of 	
cash on hand, free operating cash flow of about $600 million, and availability 	
under its revolving credit facility, which we estimate was unused as of Jan. 	
31, 2012. Cash uses are likely to be about $600 million of capital 	
expenditures, some modest investment in working capital, and $58 million of 	
debt maturities in December 2012.	
	
Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.5x.	
     -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline in 	
EBITDA.	
     -- Ample cushion under its financial performance covenants.	
     -- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Our issue-level rating on Limited Brands' unsecured notes with subsidiary 	
guarantees is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and the recovery 	
rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 	
70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The issue-level rating on the unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees is 	
'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating 	
on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery 	
analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Limited Brands, 	
published on Feb. 17, 2012 on RatingsDirect.)	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Limited Brands reflects our view that the company's 	
financial policies will remain aggressive, but that it will manage its 	
shareholder activities, with leverage at about 3x over the near term. The 	
outlook also incorporates our view that the company will demonstrate modest 	
performance gains over the next year, but at a lower rate than the prior year.	
	
We could lower the rating if additional shareholder-friendly activities or 	
erosion in performance results in leverage above 3.5x. An example of this 	
scenario would be if the company issued more than $750 million of additional 	
debt while performance growth is in the low-single digits.	
	
An upgrade is unlikely over the near term because we currently assess the 	
company's financial risk profile below investment-grade and believe that the 	
financial policies will remain aggressive over the intermediate term. However, 	
we could upgrade the company if we received further clarity into its long-term 	
financial policy with respect to dividends, share repurchases, and debt 	
issuance. Additionally, the company would have to demonstrate stronger credit 	
protection measures, with leverage in the low-2x area and interest coverage 	
approaching 6x.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Limited Brands Inc	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/B       BB+/Stable/B-1	
	
Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Limited Brands Inc	
 Commercial Paper                       B                  B-1	
	
Ratings Revised	
	
Limited Brands Inc	
Senior Unsecured Guaranteed             BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
Senior Unsecured                        BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
