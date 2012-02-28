TEXT-S&P revises Interpublic outlook to positive

Overview
-- New York-based ad agency holding company Interpublic Group plans to
issue new senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company has improved
profitability and credit metrics in 2011.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'BB+' issue-level rating and
'3' recovery rating.
-- At the same time, we are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the
company to positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade
during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue
its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. (IPG) to positive from stable. Ratings on the
company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, were affirmed.
At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed senior unsecured notes
our 'BB+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event
of a payment default.
Rationale
The revised outlook reflects the company's continued progress towards a
peer-level EBITDA margin, which stood at 11.9% for 2011--up meaningfully from
10.7% in 2010. In addition, fully adjusted leverage declined to 3.5x as of
Dec. 31, 2011, down from 4.0x in 2010 due to EBITDA growth. Parameters for an
upgrade continue to include an EBITDA margin of more than 12%, fully adjusted
leverage in the low-3x area, consistent organic revenue growth, and a
resumption of net new business wins. Despite uncertainty in the global
economy, we believe the company potentially could achieve these metrics in
2012. However, visibility remains low, and continued progress will depend on
execution with new business wins and increasing business from existing clients
to compensate for certain client losses in 2011. Global economic health also
will be an important variable.
IPG's business risk profile is "satisfactory" (as per our criteria), in view
of the company's broad business mix of traditional advertising and marketing
services, its progress in margin expansion, and the increased client
relationship opportunities provided by the holding company structure.
Tempering these factors is the company's lower EBITDA margin compared to
industry peers, ongoing industry client compensation, and competitive
pressures, as well as low advertising spending visibility.
IPG is the fourth-largest ad agency holding company by revenue, with a broad
business mix across advertising and marketing services disciplines and
geographies. The advertising industry is cyclical, and players are subject to
clients switching to competitors or scaling back spending on short notice.
Other industry risks include losing talent to competitors and the increased
involvement of cost-conscious procurement departments in clients' agency
selection decisions and fee negotiations since the 2008-2009 recession. Growth
opportunities for the industry include expansion in emerging markets--which
still have relatively low advertising and marketing spending compared to
developed markets, and which (depending on the market) largely consist of
working with multinational, as opposed to local, clients.
Under our base case scenario, we expect organic revenue to slow in 2012 to
around 3%. The company has indicated that due to client losses in 2011,
organic revenue will be negatively impacted by 2% to 3% in 2012. However, even
under this scenario, assuming continued progress with cost containment, we
believe EBITDA could grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, IPG's revenue and EBITDA increased 3.4% and
14.5%, respectively, reflecting organic revenue growth in all regions except
continental Europe. The company's operating margin expanded 210 basis points
and 140 basis points for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. For
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the EBITDA margin was 11.9%, up from 10.3%
in 2010, benefiting from a reduction in salaries and related expenses and
occupancy costs as a percentage of revenue. On an absolute basis, salaries and
related expenses increased 6.9%, which we believe was partly driven by
increased incentive awards compared to 2010. In 2012, under our base case
scenario, we believe the EBITDA margin could expand to the mid-12% area,
barring any unexpected increases in severance and restructuring.
IPG's balance-sheet debt to EBITDA was 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from
2.3x in 2010. Lease- and pension-adjusted debt (including preferred stock,
acquisition-related puts and calls, and the present value of
acquisition-related earn-outs) to EBITDA was significantly higher, at 3.5x.
Based on our estimate of 4% to 5% total revenue growth for this year and
EBITDA margin expansion in the area of 50 basis points, we believe fully
adjusted leverage could decline to around 3.1x by year-end 2012.
IPG incurred a discretionary cash flow deficit of $12.5 million for 2011, down
significantly from $680 million in 2010, mainly due to working capital swings
and a roughly 46% increase in capital expenditures. Ad agencies' working
capital is highly seasonal; they typically generate significant cash in the
fourth quarter and use significant cash in the first half of the year, because
of incentive compensation payments and low post-holiday advertising by some
sectors. The company had an abnormally high working capital inflow of $639
million in the fourth quarter of 2010, which, along with increased incentive
awards, caused a larger-than-normal cash outflow in the first quarter of 2011.
As a result, fourth-quarter 2011 cash inflows were not sufficient to offset
the cumulative negative discretionary cash flow through the first nine months
of the year. In 2012, we would expect these dynamics to reverse, and a
resumption of working capital patterns more similar to historical years.
Liquidity
IPG has "strong" liquidity, in our view, that will enable it to meet its needs
over the next 12 to 24 months. The following expectations and assumptions
support our liquidity assessment, as per our criteria:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from
operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 24 months to
exceed uses by more than 1.5x.
-- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% or
more.
-- Compliance with the credit facility's financial covenants could
survive an EBITDA decline of more than 30%.
-- Because of the company's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow and its strong cash balances, we believe it could absorb
high-impact, low-probability shocks without the need to refinance.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment,
and has a good standing in the credit markets.
-- The company's financial risk management is generally prudent, as we
believe it has taken active steps to improve liquidity and financial
flexibility over the past 12 to 24 months.
Sources of liquidity include cash and marketable securities totaling about
$2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; cash flow from operations of $274 million,
which we expect could increase to the $600 million to $700 million range in
2012 due to swings in working capital; and, based on our assumptions of
covenant constraints, roughly $675 million of availability under the $1
billion revolving credit facility due 2016. IPG historically has not drawn on
its committed revolving credit facility and only uses the facility for letters
of credit (LOCs), primarily to support the obligations of subsidiaries. The
facility has a $200 million limit on LOCs.
In addition, the company has $458.3 million of uncommitted credit facilities
with various banks, used for working capital needs outside the U.S. (There was
$156.1 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.)
We expect uses of liquidity over the next 12 months to include moderate
capital expenditures of about $150 million and preferred and common stock
dividends of about $122 million. In addition, the company has authorized a new
$300 million share repurchase program, and has $50 million outstanding under
its existing authorization. As a result, we would expect share repurchases of
at least $350 million in 2012. The company plans to use proceeds from the
proposed issuance, along with cash on hand, to redeem its $400 million of
4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. If conversions of the convertible
notes result in an aggregate redemption price that is less than the net
proceeds, IPG will apply the balance of net proceeds towards share repurchases
and general corporate purposes.. The company's 4.75% convertible notes due
2023 ($200 million outstanding) also become putable/callable in March 2013,
and could be redeemed with discretionary cash flow if the company chooses.
The credit agreement contains a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio covenant of
2.75x. The credit agreement also contains a minimum interest coverage covenant
of 5.0x, where it will remain for the life of the facility. We believe that
the company will have sufficient headroom against all covenants over the
intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc., to be
published as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade
during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue
its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics, which will
depend on the economic outlook and business unit operational execution. We
could raise the rating over the near-to-intermediate term if indications of
client spending in 2012 appear healthy, weakness in Euro-currency markets
doesn't impact growth in the U.S. and U.K., and if the company remains on
target to deliver its guidance of 3% organic revenue growth through new
business wins and increased spending by existing clients. Alternatively
(although we currently regard this as unlikely), we could revise the outlook
to stable in the event that organic revenue growth trends below our
expectations, leading to flat or contracting profitability and minimal
traction in leverage reduction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB+
Recovery Rating 3
Preferred Stock B+
New Rating
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.
Sr Unsecd Nts Due 2022 BB+
Recovery Rating 3
