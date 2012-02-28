版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Interpublic outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- New York-based ad agency holding company Interpublic Group plans to 	
issue new senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company has improved 	
profitability and credit metrics in 2011.	
     -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'BB+' issue-level rating and 	
'3' recovery rating.	
     -- At the same time, we are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the 	
company to positive from stable.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade 	
during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue 	
its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. (IPG) to positive from stable. Ratings on the 	
company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, were affirmed.	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed senior unsecured notes 	
our 'BB+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event 	
of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The revised outlook reflects the company's continued progress towards a 	
peer-level EBITDA margin, which stood at 11.9% for 2011--up meaningfully from 	
10.7% in 2010. In addition, fully adjusted leverage declined to 3.5x as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, down from 4.0x in 2010 due to EBITDA growth. Parameters for an 	
upgrade continue to include an EBITDA margin of more than 12%, fully adjusted 	
leverage in the low-3x area, consistent organic revenue growth, and a 	
resumption of net new business wins. Despite uncertainty in the global 	
economy, we believe the company potentially could achieve these metrics in 	
2012. However, visibility remains low, and continued progress will depend on 	
execution with new business wins and increasing business from existing clients 	
to compensate for certain client losses in 2011. Global economic health also 	
will be an important variable.	
	
IPG's business risk profile is "satisfactory" (as per our criteria), in view 	
of the company's broad business mix of traditional advertising and marketing 	
services, its progress in margin expansion, and the increased client 	
relationship opportunities provided by the holding company structure. 	
Tempering these factors is the company's lower EBITDA margin compared to 	
industry peers, ongoing industry client compensation, and competitive 	
pressures, as well as low advertising spending visibility. 	
	
IPG is the fourth-largest ad agency holding company by revenue, with a broad 	
business mix across advertising and marketing services disciplines and 	
geographies. The advertising industry is cyclical, and players are subject to 	
clients switching to competitors or scaling back spending on short notice. 	
Other industry risks include losing talent to competitors and the increased 	
involvement of cost-conscious procurement departments in clients' agency 	
selection decisions and fee negotiations since the 2008-2009 recession. Growth 	
opportunities for the industry include expansion in emerging markets--which 	
still have relatively low advertising and marketing spending compared to 	
developed markets, and which (depending on the market) largely consist of 	
working with multinational, as opposed to local, clients.	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect organic revenue to slow in 2012 to 	
around 3%. The company has indicated that due to client losses in 2011, 	
organic revenue will be negatively impacted by 2% to 3% in 2012. However, even 	
under this scenario, assuming continued progress with cost containment, we 	
believe EBITDA could grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate.	
	
In the fourth quarter of 2011, IPG's revenue and EBITDA increased 3.4% and 	
14.5%, respectively, reflecting organic revenue growth in all regions except 	
continental Europe. The company's operating margin expanded 210 basis points 	
and 140 basis points for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. For 	
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the EBITDA margin was 11.9%, up from 10.3% 	
in 2010, benefiting from a reduction in salaries and related expenses and 	
occupancy costs as a percentage of revenue. On an absolute basis, salaries and 	
related expenses increased 6.9%, which we believe was partly driven by 	
increased incentive awards compared to 2010. In 2012, under our base case 	
scenario, we believe the EBITDA margin could expand to the mid-12% area, 	
barring any unexpected increases in severance and restructuring. 	
	
IPG's balance-sheet debt to EBITDA was 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from 	
2.3x in 2010. Lease- and pension-adjusted debt (including preferred stock, 	
acquisition-related puts and calls, and the present value of 	
acquisition-related earn-outs) to EBITDA was significantly higher, at 3.5x. 	
Based on our estimate of 4% to 5% total revenue growth for this year and 	
EBITDA margin expansion in the area of 50 basis points, we believe fully 	
adjusted leverage could decline to around 3.1x by year-end 2012.	
	
IPG incurred a discretionary cash flow deficit of $12.5 million for 2011, down 	
significantly from $680 million in 2010, mainly due to working capital swings 	
and a roughly 46% increase in capital expenditures. Ad agencies' working 	
capital is highly seasonal; they typically generate significant cash in the 	
fourth quarter and use significant cash in the first half of the year, because 	
of incentive compensation payments and low post-holiday advertising by some 	
sectors. The company had an abnormally high working capital inflow of $639 	
million in the fourth quarter of 2010, which, along with increased incentive 	
awards, caused a larger-than-normal cash outflow in the first quarter of 2011. 	
As a result, fourth-quarter 2011 cash inflows were not sufficient to offset 	
the cumulative negative discretionary cash flow through the first nine months 	
of the year. In 2012, we would expect these dynamics to reverse, and a 	
resumption of working capital patterns more similar to historical years.	
	
Liquidity	
IPG has "strong" liquidity, in our view, that will enable it to meet its needs 	
over the next 12 to 24 months. The following expectations and assumptions 	
support our liquidity assessment, as per our criteria:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from 	
operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 24 months to 	
exceed uses by more than 1.5x.	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% or 	
more.	
     -- Compliance with the credit facility's financial covenants could 	
survive an EBITDA decline of more than 30%.	
     -- Because of the company's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow and its strong cash balances, we believe it could absorb 	
high-impact, low-probability shocks without the need to refinance.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a good standing in the credit markets.	
     -- The company's financial risk management is generally prudent, as we 	
believe it has taken active steps to improve liquidity and financial 	
flexibility over the past 12 to 24 months.	
	
Sources of liquidity include cash and marketable securities totaling about 	
$2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; cash flow from operations of $274 million, 	
which we expect could increase to the $600 million to $700 million range in 	
2012 due to swings in working capital; and, based on our assumptions of 	
covenant constraints, roughly $675 million of availability under the $1 	
billion revolving credit facility due 2016. IPG historically has not drawn on 	
its committed revolving credit facility and only uses the facility for letters 	
of credit (LOCs), primarily to support the obligations of subsidiaries. The 	
facility has a $200 million limit on LOCs.	
	
In addition, the company has $458.3 million of uncommitted credit facilities 	
with various banks, used for working capital needs outside the U.S. (There was 	
$156.1 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.)	
	
We expect uses of liquidity over the next 12 months to include moderate 	
capital expenditures of about $150 million and preferred and common stock 	
dividends of about $122 million. In addition, the company has authorized a new 	
$300 million share repurchase program, and has $50 million outstanding under 	
its existing authorization. As a result, we would expect share repurchases of 	
at least $350 million in 2012. The company plans to use proceeds from the 	
proposed issuance, along with cash on hand, to redeem its $400 million of 	
4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. If conversions of the convertible 	
notes result in an aggregate redemption price that is less than the net 	
proceeds, IPG will apply the balance of net proceeds towards share repurchases 	
and general corporate purposes.. The company's 4.75% convertible notes due 	
2023 ($200 million outstanding) also become putable/callable in March 2013, 	
and could be redeemed with discretionary cash flow if the company chooses. 	
	
The credit agreement contains a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio covenant of 	
2.75x. The credit agreement also contains a minimum interest coverage covenant 	
of 5.0x, where it will remain for the life of the facility. We believe that 	
the company will have sufficient headroom against all covenants over the 	
intermediate term.	
	
Recovery analysis	
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc., to be 	
published as soon as possible following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade 	
during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue 	
its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics, which will 	
depend on the economic outlook and business unit operational execution. We 	
could raise the rating over the near-to-intermediate term if indications of 	
client spending in 2012 appear healthy, weakness in Euro-currency markets 	
doesn't impact growth in the U.S. and U.K., and if the company remains on 	
target to deliver its guidance of 3% organic revenue growth through new 	
business wins and increased spending by existing clients. Alternatively 	
(although we currently regard this as unlikely), we could revise the outlook 	
to stable in the event that organic revenue growth trends below our 	
expectations, leading to flat or contracting profitability and minimal 	
traction in leverage reduction.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3	
 Preferred Stock                        B+                 	
	
New Rating	
	
Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc.	
  Sr Unsecd Nts Due 2022                BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

