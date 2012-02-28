TEXT-Fitch: Correction Corp ratings unaffected by dividend announcement

Feb 28 - Corrections Corp. of America's (CCA) ratings,
including the 'BB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are unaffected by the company's
implementation of a quarterly dividend and the cancellation of its share
repurchase program, according to Fitch Ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
In early January 2012, CCA refinanced its credit facility and obtained
additional flexibility to issue dividends or buyback shares, so long as total
debt/EBITDA leverage remains below 3.5 times (x). Subsequently, the company
announced its intention to initiate a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share
starting in June (roughly $80 million annually), and the cancellation of its
share repurchase program.
CCA maintains solid financial flexibility as it generates annual funds from
operations less maintenance capex (AFFO) of roughly $250 million that can be
used to support an ample amount of fluctuations in accounts receivable, prison
construction, and dividends/share repurchases. The company has guided to AFFO of
$237 million - $253 million range for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012, which is
after roughly $50 million - $55 million in maintenance capex.
Cash flow stability is supported by CCA's contractual based income, and is
adequately suited for the dividend payouts. The short-term nature of the
contacts with governmental authorities is a concern. Typical contracts are for
roughly three to five years with multiple renewal terms, but can be terminated
at any time without cause.
Historical contract retention rates have been high, somewhat mitigating this
concern. Additionally, the company had strong relative performance through the
recent recession.
Since 2007, Fitch calculates that EBITDA has grown from $354 million to $451
million as of the fiscal year end, without reflecting a decline in any single
year. The company bought back nearly $240 million of stock last year and more
than $500 million in aggregate since 2008, so the new annual dividend will be
less than recent share repurchase activity.
Fitch calculates total debt/latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA was 2.8x for the
fiscal year end at Dec. 31, 2012, while interest coverage was 6.2x, and FFO
fixed charge coverage was 4.9x.
Dividend payments (and share repurchases) are limited by growth in the senior
unsecured notes' restricted payments (RP) basket, which increases each quarter
by 50% of net income. The dividend payout is set to an amount that will draw on
nearly the entirety of quarterly additions to the RP basket, so additional
shareholder friendly actions are limited by covenants in the unsecured bond
indentures.
Liquidity is adequate. Pro forma for the credit facility refinancing transaction
as of the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), unrestricted cash would be nearly $25
million with roughly $204 million of availability under the new revolver.
CCA's debt maturity profile is also attractive. The $785 million credit facility
refinancing transaction that closed on Jan. 6, 2012 replaced an existing $450
million facility, extended the term to December 2016, repaid $335 million of
2013 unsecured notes (out of $375 million outstanding), and achieved pricing of
L+150. The $40 million remaining on the 2013 notes and $150 million of 2014
notes are the only substantive maturities prior to the credit facility
expiration.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage through the secured credit facility was roughly
0.6x and 1.7x on a fully drawn basis. Pro forma for the partial re-pay of the
2013 6.25% senior notes, leverage through the secured credit facility is
approximately 1.3x.
The secured credit facility is rated 'BBB-', one notch above the IDR. CCA's
accounts receivables are pledged as collateral, which totaled $273 million as of
Dec. 31, 2011. Equity in the company's domestic operating subsidiaries and 65%
of international subsidiaries are also pledged as collateral, but long-term
fixed assets are not pledged.
The ratings incorporate management's current financial policies including: (1) a
target leverage ratio of 3.0x; (2) a fixed charge coverage of no less than 3.5x;
and (3) minimum liquidity of at least $100 million. The company's ROI hurdle
rate is 13%-15% cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA returns to all capital investments.
Fitch currently rates CCA as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+';
--$785 million secured credit facility 'BBB-';
--$645 million of senior unsecured notes 'BB+'.
For additional information, refer to Fitch's initial rating comment dated Feb.
7, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Assigns Initial 'BB+' IDR to Corrections Corp.; Credit Facility at
'BBB-'' (Feb. 7, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers'
(May 13, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers